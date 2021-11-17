Qanon Shaman: How Jacob Chansley went from storming the Capitol on January 6 to Donald Trump’s first love





Almost immediately after Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley became the red, white and blue painted face of the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, the horned shaman QAnon began to turn on his first love Donald Trump.

Mr Chansley had been forced to reconcile his shamanic faith in Mr Trump when the former president rejected his request for a pardon.

He called the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and introduced himself as the shaman carrying the flag, claimed he had been prepared by MAGA propaganda and offered to testify before Congress at the second hearing of impeachment of Mr. Trump.

But denouncing Mr. Trump has had little impact on prosecutors, who are seeking the longest sentence to date among hundreds of rioters accused of various misdemeanors and misdemeanors.

Among more than 600 people arrested after the riot, Shaman QAnon stands out as one of the most iconic, bizarre and enduring examples of the motley mob that stormed the halls of Congress in the last breath of the Trump administration.

Who is the QAnon shaman?

Mr Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli, gained national notoriety after being photographed in the Senate Chamber shirtless in a costume of horns, furs and Viking makeup.

Before becoming a domestic punchline, Mr Chansley was seen at various rallies throughout 2020 of inconsistent ideological leanings, from Black Lives Matter protests to climate rallies to pro-Trump campaign events.

He was often seen with placards like Q Sent Me while espousing the fundamentals of the QAnon conspiracy, that Q was a government agent who wanted to take the country back from pedophiles and globalists.

Apart from his public appearances, Mr Chansley was a self-published author and artist who lived by the Ahimsa principle, which promotes a shamanic life that does not harm any living being.

His books are available on Amazon, One Mind At a Time: A Deep State of Illusion, written under the name Jacob Angeli, and Will & Power: Inside the Living Library, written under the name Loan Wolf.

He briefly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Kittyhawk for two years before being discharged for refusing to take the anthrax vaccine, which violated his shamanic belief system.

He enlisted as a Supply Seaman’s Apprentice in September 2005 before leaving the service 25 months later in 2007. He has received decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Navy and Marine Corps Overseas. Service ribbon.

A profile from Backstage.com showed that Mr. Angeli was looking for acting work at one point. This connection, combined with his appearances at pro-left and right-wing protests, protests and riots, led to conspiracy theories that he was a paid actor in a false flag operation.

QAnon Shaman now deeply disappointed with Trump

The tip of the spear

Mr Chansley was among the first 30 people to enter the Capitol building shortly after 2 p.m. as certification of the presidential election results was still pending, according to his plea deal.

After being asked to leave peacefully, he challenged a United States Capitol Police officer to let them pass. He used a megaphone to piss off the crowd and demand that lawmakers get out.

He made his way up to the third floor and the Senate Gallery alone where he yelled obscenities before heading to the Senate and sitting where Vice President Mike Pence had been less than an hour earlier.

Mike Pence is an af ****** traitor, he shouted as his now infamous photos were taken.

He also wrote It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice is coming! and shouted on his megaphone, thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, globalists and traitors in our government.

In one of the riot’s most iconic stills, Mr Chansley was pictured in close-up, speechless, shouting FREEDOM!

QAnon Shaman shouts Freedom in Senate Chamber on January 6

Regrets, the shaman has some

The next day, Mr. Chansley called the FBI himself to confirm he was Shaman QAnon.

He was arrested Jan. 9 in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, and charged with several offenses, including civil unrest; Obstruction of formal proceedings; Enter and stay in a small building; Disorderly and disruptive driving in a small building; Violent entry and disorderly conduct into a Capitol; March, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all counts before reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in September on the sole charge of obstructing a formal process.

The turnaround came after more than 300 days in prison, many in isolation, and eight months of denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance that Mr. Chansley’s first love, Donald Trump, had him. abandoned.

Jacob Chansley in custody

He had a fondness for Trump that was reminiscent of the first love a man can have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or a man for a man, his lawyer, Albert Watkins, said.

The first love always, always keeps a tender and sweet point in the heart of the lover.

A despised shaman

Immediately after his arrest, Mr Chansley, through his attorneys, claimed he had behaved peacefully at Mr Trump’s invitation and therefore should have his charges dropped.

But he quickly felt fooled when the former president rejected his direct plea for clemency purely for leniency to be bestowed on Mr. Trump’s colleagues and friends, like Lil Wayne.

In a motion for provisional release that began with an erroneous quote from Mark Twain, attorneys said Mr Chansley is a work in progress of self-analysis who dedicates his life to art, writing and writing. work with children.

A lie can travel halfway around the world as the truth puts its shoes on, the motion begins, attributing a quote to Mr. Twain that was probably created centuries earlier courtesy of satirist Jonathan Swift.

Misinformation about the Capitol violation during the trial

After feeling betrayed, he offered to testify at the Jan. 6 commission but was refused.

Without the backing of the former president or prosecutors, Mr Chansley went on a nine-day hunger strike to protest the lack of organic food.

He was transferred from the DC Correctional Center in Washington to the Virginias Alexandria Detention Center so that he could be fed organic food.

In February, Mr Chansley apologized for his role in the riot and said he was deeply disappointed with former President Trump.

He was not honorable, he said in a statement. He let down a lot of peaceful people. I have to leave judging him by other people.

QAnon Shaman now deeply disappointed with Trump

A crime of passion for Donald Trump

In a series of requests for release, lawyers for Mr. Chansleys have argued that Mr. Trump prepared his supporters using social media propaganda.

Defense attorney Mr. Watkins wrote that for years under the Trump administration, the President has honed and regularly used his mass media to effectively prepare millions of Americans for his policies. , its protocols, its beliefs and its overwhelming fixation on all matters of conspiracy.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, he claimed that he considered himself a lover of his country and that he had not attacked the building but was there to provide positive vibes.

My actions were not an attack on this country. I sang a song, Mr Chansley said while admitting he regretted breaking into the Capitol. This is part of shamanism, it was about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber [the Senate].

QAnon Shaman hurt at Trump not helping his case

I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing this sacred space, he continued. OK, I actually stopped someone from stealing muffins in the break room.

He also claimed that the police waved to the crowd through open doors.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said the interview was proof Mr Chansley did not understand the gravity of his actions, ending any hope of interim release from prison.

The accused’s perception of his actions on January 6 as peaceful, benign and well-meaning shows a detachment from reality, Mr Lamberth wrote.

If the defendant does not understand the seriousness of the allegations made against him, the Court finds no reason to believe that he would not commit the same or similar acts again.

The rioters, including the QAnon Shaman (mi

A Hail Mary passing like crazy

The president did not pardon him. Congress rejected his offer to testify. And the court refused to release him from prison before the trial.

As options dwindled, Mr. Chansley’s defense team turned to mental illness to explain their actions, compared Mr. Trump to Hitler and blamed all Americans and misinformation was to blame for the 6 January.

Mr Chansley was autistic and was only following Mr Trumps’ orders when he entered the Capitol, Mr Watkins said of his client.

Lots of these defendants and I’ll use that colloquial term, maybe disrespectfully, but they’re all short-bus f ******* people, Mr Watkins said in an interview with Talking Points Memo. They’re people with brain damage, they’re f ****** r ******, they’re on the spectrum.

QAnon Shaman lawyer accuses Trump ‘propaganda’ of brainwashing client over riot

F ***, they’ve been subjected to over four years of fucking propaganda unlike anything the world has seen since f ****** Hitler.

Mr. Chansley was transferred from the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia to a federal facility in Colorado for a forensic mental assessment.

Psychological tests have shown that Mr. Chansley suffers from transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. But the court ruled that he was still mentally capable of facing the charges.

Soon after, Mr Chansley entered into negotiations with prosecutors who pleaded guilty on September 3.

Like Trump, the shaman faces four years of exile

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 260,000.

Seeking a lenient sentence, defense attorneys cited fictional character Forrest Gump from a fictional movie: My mom always said, you have to put the past behind you before you can move on.

The 23-page light sentence memo claimed Mr. Chansley had spent more than 300 days in wet, fully-enclosed solitary confinement, despite being a non-violent offender.

He expressed sincere remorse and accepted responsibility, and the court should take his long-standing mental health diagnosis into account in using his authority and discretion to impose an alternative to a long prison term.

While other defendants who pleaded guilty to obstruction were sentenced to eight months in prison, prosecutors said they would recommend up to 51 months for Mr Chansley.

