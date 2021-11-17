Boris Johnson defeated in Parliament as scandal defends him





LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long thwarted his opponents by bluffing and bragging to get out of corners that would trap a more mainstream politician. But in Parliament on Wednesday, faced with a corruption scandal and bad news on other fronts, his Houdini-style skills deserted him. Mr Johnson stammered out as Labor leader Keir Starmer demanded he apologize for his role in the fury over Conservative Party lawmakers accepting lucrative outside work. It was part of a series of reversals and broken promises, the Labor leader said, which included the likely withdrawal of governments on a high-speed rail link between cities in the north. Everyone has apologized for him, but he won’t apologize for himself, Mr. Starmer thundered. A coward, not a leader. It was a brutal stretch for a prime minister who just two weeks ago was welcoming world leaders to a climate conference in Glasgow.

Now Mr Johnson is facing a low level mutiny from his party over the second job scandal, which has plunged London tabloids into a binge eating over the perceived sleazy factor in government. He risks dropping his new party base in the industrial heart of England by weakening plans for rail links. And he could spark a trade war with the European Union if he tears up post-Brexit rules governing Northern Ireland.

While Mr Johnson’s strong 80-strong majority in Parliament so far has made him bulletproof, even amid pandemic misery and Brexit turmoil, analysts have said he is entering the most perilous phase of his mandate to date. That’s a lower number today than it likely ever has been since entering No.10, if you look at the polls and watch how quickly part of his base is fracturing, said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University. from Kent. The Conservative Party’s internal civil war was real, he added. Mr Johnson’s fate was evident in Parliament. When he tried to gain a foothold by throwing corruption questions at Mr Starmer, a lawyer who once made money advising clients, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle blamed Mr. Johnson for not following the rules for the weekly Prime Minister’s Q&A. Conservative backbenchers were reluctantly left to complain.

Two weeks ago, Mr Johnson called on them to vote in favor of a failed attempt to save a Tory colleague, Owen Paterson, who broke lobbying rules and has been threatened with suspension from Parliament. An uproar forced Mr Johnson to back down and his turnaround ended in a humiliating way this week when he proposed to ban lawmakers from being paid as consultants for parliamentary affairs. It angered those now facing the loss of a lucrative sideline, as the debacle rocked other Tory lawmakers who fear being punished by voters for the ethics scandal that has engulfed their party. .

Many were first elected in 2019 in districts in the north of England that once strongly supported Labor Party towns and villages where an annual salary of lawmakers of around 80,000, or $ 107,000, is considered generous. More disappointment is likely to come on Thursday when the government is expected to water down its pledges to spend tens of billions of pounds on new rail networks to connect northern cities. Critics cite this as an example of the vagueness behind the government’s renowned policy of leveling up the spread of economic prosperity in central and northern England. John Curtice, a leading opinion pollster and professor of politics at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, said Mr Johnson’s handling of the lobbying debacle had succeeded in annoying more or less everyone and had raised doubts about the quality of his leadership and judgment. Mr Johnson is also slightly affected in opinion polls in which he has generally come out on top. After following the Conservative Party for months in the polls, Labor is one step ahead for the first time since January. But Mr. Curtice characterized it as a breach, not a tsunami and, by historical standards, not a significant advance. For Mr Johnson to face a real threat to his leadership within the Tory ranks, analysts said party poll numbers would have to plummet.

Still, there are worrying signs beneath these numbers. Mr Johnson is losing the support of those who voted for Brexit. Up to a quarter of those who voted Conservative in 2019 now say they don’t know which party to vote for, Mr Goodwin, of the University of Kent, said. Among their grievances: Mr Johnson’s promise not to raise taxes, concerns over high government spending and the inability to stop an influx of migrants crossing the Channel from France in small boats.

This reflects a broader concern about the direction of the post of Prime Minister Johnson, Mr Goodwin said. He essentially alienates the right flank of his party. Mr Johnson will likely overcome the corruption scandal. The problem, Mr Goodwin said, is that there are bigger, darker clouds on the horizon with a variety of issues looming. Among them, Britain is in a tense negotiation with the European Union on the trade agreements that govern Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom but shares a border with Ireland, a member of the European Single Market. . Mr Johnson is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to tear up those rules, a move that could quickly escalate into a trade war with the European Union. Negotiators on both sides are trying to find solutions. Mr Johnson’s negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday that the government’s preference was still to strike a deal with the European Union before Christmas.

But Mr Johnson has left open the prospect of a clash. The European Union, he told parliament, used a provision in last January’s trade deal to restrict shipments of coronavirus vaccines from mainland Europe to Northern Ireland. For Britain, doing the same, he said, would be perfectly legal. In fact, the European Union backed down in a matter of hours and did not pursue its threat.

The European Union has warned it will retaliate by imposing additional checks on trucks carrying goods to and from Britain, a move that could cause chaos on the busy days before Christmas. A clash over Northern Ireland would also upset the Biden administration, which is concerned about the corrosive effect it could have on the 1998 Good Friday deal, which ended decades of violence. sectarian in this country. Rather than risk it all, many analysts expect Mr Johnson to back down. But some predicted he would only do so after a show of cunning, as a clash with Brussels could unify an otherwise feuding Tory party. He might actually like a good time of war with Europe because it will appeal to his backbench MPs, said Jonathan Powell, who served as chief of staff to former prime minister Tony Blair. But hes going to have to back down again, leading to more political instability in Northern Ireland.

