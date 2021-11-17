Duty should be the only mantra: Narendra Modi urges legislative bodies

The prime minister said that over the next 25 years, the supremacy of duty should be reflected in every action of parliament and state legislatures.

On Wednesday, however, Narendra Modi insisted on the supremacy of duty to the nation over everything else. Kartavya, kartavya, kartavya salut kartavya, the Prime Minister told elected officials, extolling the virtues of duty and paving the way for the next 25 years to accelerate the development of the country.

Economic slowdown, murderous Covid wave, massacre of farmers, attacks on minorities, Chinese incursions, job losses, unprecedented price hikes and targeting of those who criticize the government: the jury wonders how the Prime Minister is doing is discharged of his duties by tackling the multiple problems plaguing the nation, most of which he has met in public silence.

Modi baptized the 25 years leading up to the centenary year of independence amrit kaal, presumably a golden period, and repeatedly called attention to her to refine her nationalist agenda. In recent years, such a program has often spilled over into the realms of self-defense and targeting those who criticize the establishment.

In his inaugural address to the 82nd Conference of Session Presidents, which was attended by the presidents of the Lok Sabha and the assemblies, the prime minister said that the goals set for the next 25 years could be achieved if the mantra of kartavya or the duty was followed by one and all.

Can we not with all our strength, devotion and responsibility realize one mantra? Modi asked, addressing the conference in Shimla practically from Delhi. In my opinion, this mantra is kartavya, he said chanting: Kartavya, kartavya, kartavya hi kartavya.

In discussions and debates in the House, the emphasis should be on duty. The duty should be reflected in the decisions made by the House. Duty should be in every debate, Modi said. For the next 25 years, in the working style of Houses, the supremacy of duty should be evident, he added.

The Modis government has often been accused of using its raw majority to pass legislation by overturning all objections, most notable being the farm bills which were passed without proper discussion and sparked a year of farmer protest . There is also a perception that the Modi government places little importance on discussions in decision-making, with power centered around double digits.

Modi gave the slogan of a nation, a legislative platform, calling on parliament and assemblies to share resources on a digital platform. He talked about his government’s plans such as a nation, a ration card.

The prime minister said a portal should be created to bring together parliament and state legislatures on one platform and all documents should be digitized to connect democratic institutions.

He also insisted on respect for order and discipline in the House. Can we set a time or a day for a healthy and quality debate? It can be called a healthy day and two hours, half a day or a full day can be spent in debates in which no political spades are allowed, Modi said.

Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla insisted in his speech on discipline and decorum in the House and said decisive steps would be taken to achieve this in consultation with the parties.