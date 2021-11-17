Politics
Duty should be the only mantra: Narendra Modi urges legislative bodies
The prime minister said that over the next 25 years, the supremacy of duty should be reflected in every action of parliament and state legislatures.
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 11.18.21, 01:26 AM
Economic slowdown, murderous Covid wave, massacre of farmers, attacks on minorities, Chinese incursions, job losses, unprecedented price hikes and targeting of those who criticize the government: the jury wonders how the Prime Minister is doing is discharged of his duties by tackling the multiple problems plaguing the nation, most of which he has met in public silence.
On Wednesday, however, Narendra Modi insisted on the supremacy of duty to the nation over everything else. Kartavya, kartavya, kartavya salut kartavya, the Prime Minister told elected officials, extolling the virtues of duty and paving the way for the next 25 years to accelerate the development of the country.
Modi baptized the 25 years leading up to the centenary year of independence amrit kaal, presumably a golden period, and repeatedly called attention to her to refine her nationalist agenda. In recent years, such a program has often spilled over into the realms of self-defense and targeting those who criticize the establishment.
In his inaugural address to the 82nd Conference of Session Presidents, which was attended by the presidents of the Lok Sabha and the assemblies, the prime minister said that the goals set for the next 25 years could be achieved if the mantra of kartavya or the duty was followed by one and all.
Can we not with all our strength, devotion and responsibility realize one mantra? Modi asked, addressing the conference in Shimla practically from Delhi. In my opinion, this mantra is kartavya, he said chanting: Kartavya, kartavya, kartavya hi kartavya.
The prime minister said that over the next 25 years, the supremacy of duty should be reflected in every action of parliament and state legislatures, which in turn would send a message to people across the country.
In discussions and debates in the House, the emphasis should be on duty. The duty should be reflected in the decisions made by the House. Duty should be in every debate, Modi said. For the next 25 years, in the working style of Houses, the supremacy of duty should be evident, he added.
The Modis government has often been accused of using its raw majority to pass legislation by overturning all objections, most notable being the farm bills which were passed without proper discussion and sparked a year of farmer protest . There is also a perception that the Modi government places little importance on discussions in decision-making, with power centered around double digits.
Modi gave the slogan of a nation, a legislative platform, calling on parliament and assemblies to share resources on a digital platform. He talked about his government’s plans such as a nation, a ration card.
The prime minister said a portal should be created to bring together parliament and state legislatures on one platform and all documents should be digitized to connect democratic institutions.
He also insisted on respect for order and discipline in the House. Can we set a time or a day for a healthy and quality debate? It can be called a healthy day and two hours, half a day or a full day can be spent in debates in which no political spades are allowed, Modi said.
Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla insisted in his speech on discipline and decorum in the House and said decisive steps would be taken to achieve this in consultation with the parties.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/duty-should-be-the-only-mantra-narendra-modi-exhorts-legislative-bodies/cid/1839433
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]