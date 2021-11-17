Trump denounces Mitch McConnell on infrastructure bill





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for allowing passage of the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, warning House and Senate Republicans to vote against the second part of President Bidens’ heavy spending program.

In a statement released by his PAC Save America leadership, the former Republican president reiterated his growing contempt for McConnell (R-Ky.), Again calling him a Broken Old Crow.

Its actual cost is over $ 2 trillion, but the biggest disaster is yet to come in the next much bigger version of the Green New Deal, which some say will be $ 5,000 billion. This was all authorized by the incompetence of Mitch McConnell, Trump said, before asserting that a few Republican senators could vote for the biggest social package of $ 1.75 trillion, also known as Build Back. Better Act.

Trump also criticized McConnell’s decision to grant a two-month debt limit extension in October, which allowed Democrats to pull themselves together and pass the infrastructure bill, which Trump called disaster for America while comparing it to the Green New Deal.

The Democratic House leadership is seeking to vote on Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion BBB bill this week and pass it after Thanksgiving in the Senate through a parliamentary process called reconciliation that would require no GOP vote. Given the retreat of Republicans – and some moderate Democrats – in recent months, a Republican in either chamber is unlikely to vote for the bill.

But five House Democrats have said they can’t vote for the Biden bill until they see a Congressional Budget Office assessment of its actual costs and how it’s paid for, as well. than expected effects on the economy.

Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell an “old broken crow” for allowing passage of the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images

Moderate Democratic Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kathleen Rice of New York and Kurt Schrader of Oregon declined to vote in favor of the bill earlier this month, but have tentatively promised to back him in his current form if the score is revealed this week.

On the Senate side, Democrats were pushed back by moderate-minded Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Krysten Sinema from Arizona, who fought for the bills for weeks. More recently, Manchin has continued to push back the progressive struggle to include paid family leave in legislation.

As of last week, the CBO has released initial estimates on eight parts of the bill. So far, the agency has found that one of those eight sections, if included in final legislation, would increase the federal budget deficit by more than $ 150 billion.

According to Trump, Mitch McConnell’s actions in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan have allowed Democrats to rally and pull themselves together. AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite

The White House would expect the CBO to find that the bill will not be written off, according to the New York Times, and tell lawmakers to ignore the full assessment when it is released.

On Wednesday, Trump claimed that if McConnell wasn’t so stupid and didn’t agree to the extension, he could have stopped everything.

It’s Broken Old Crows’ fault, Trump pointed out, saying Democrats were prepared to fold with the debt ceiling in October.

Using the debt ceiling as it should have been, old broken crow, doing it would hurt our country a lot less than this horrible bill, Trump said before issuing a warning to the entire GOP.

Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this bill will never get Trump approval. Thanks and good luck!

After the infrastructure bill passed, Democratic leaders promised a vote on the Build Back Better Act for the week of November 15. The CBO’s report is expected to be fully released by Friday, making it possible for a vote on the bill on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/17/trump-slams-broken-old-crow-mitch-mcconnell-on-infrastructure-bill/

