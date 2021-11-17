Erdogan pledges to continue fighting interest rates

ISTANBUL Speaking a day ahead of a central bank interest rate-setting meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled his unorthodox economic stance, sending the country’s currency to record lows.

Reiterating his view that high interest rates cause inflation, rather than the other way around, as mainstream economic theory asserts, Erdogan pledged to ease the burden of interest rates on citizens in order to protect consumers during a speech to members of his party on Wednesday.

As long as I hold this position, I will continue my fight against interest rates and inflation until the end, Erdogan said. My friends who defend interest rates shouldn’t be offended, but I cannot walk with those who defend interest rates.

The comments accentuated the decline in the Turkish lira, which hit record lows in recent days and hovered around 10.60 per US dollar on Wednesday night in Istanbul.

Since the beginning of the year, the reading has fell 28 percent against the greenback, making it the weakest emerging market currency, with investors hedging the risks posed by Turkey’s perceived influence on monetary policy.

With annual inflation of nearly 20%, Erdogan has pushed for lower interest rates to lower borrowing costs, and policymakers have followed through, slashing the country’s policy rate by 300 basis points since September. at 16%.

Erdogan’s latest statements come a day before Turkey’s central banks’ monetary policy committee holds its next rate-setting meeting, in which analysts predict a further 100 basis point cut to 15%, according to surveys of Reuters and Bloomberg.

Observers say another cut could exacerbate investor fears that Turkey will continue a premature easing cycle to boost growth, at the risk of further weakening the country’s currency and causing consumer prices to rise sharply. .

Emre Peker, Europe director of Eurasia Group, said the Turkish government’s current stance was irresponsible as it risked fueling runaway inflation.

In a global environment where large central banks are talking about tightening their stance due to inflationary pressures and where peers in Turkey’s emerging markets are raising rates to counter rising risks, cutting the policy rate deeper into negative territory destroys the economy. credibility of the Turkish central bank, not that there was much left, Peker told Al-Monitor.

After a pair of larger-than-expected interest rate cuts in September and October, the Turkish lira lost more than 10% against the US dollar in the third quarter alone.

According to Ugras Ulku, head of European emerging markets research at the Institute of International Finance, Thursday’s decision whether or not to cut the rate again is likely to pave the way for the Turkish economy.

If the central bank refrains from a cut of more than the expected 100 basis points, “the pound is likely to stabilize or even see a rally of relief, especially if the market sees a positive surprise to maintain its interest rate. unchanged director at 16%, Ulku told Al-Monitor that further interest rate cuts and the resulting further depreciation of the pound would deteriorate the already very difficult inflation outlook and increase financial stability concerns. .

Amid high inflationary trends, some analysts have suggested that Turkey’s current economic model is based on increasing exports, which increased 60 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2021, and are expected to push the country’s overall gross domestic product for the year to above 9%.

Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan refuted such allegations while addressing the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee on Friday, saying the government remains focused on price stability and preventing further declines in the pound.

Comments that our government is aiming for a high exchange rate in order to support exports are not true, Elvan told lawmakers. Turkey operates a floating exchange rate regime, the value of the exchange rate is also determined by the market.

Critics of the export-led growth theory have also noted that many Turkish producers depend on imported goods, as well as imported energy, both of which are tied to exchange rates and not to the Turkish lira. The result is that many domestic producers increasingly have to bear the rising costs of inputs while simultaneously facing pressure from the Turkish government not to pass these costs on to consumers.

Yet food prices rose more than 27% year-on-year in October, according to official data, and Turkish citizens are increasingly faced with higher grocery and utility bills.

In response, the government promised to increase the minimum wage and introduce tax cuts while opening up access to cheap credit. Such measures can only exacerbate current trends by further boosting dollarization, Peker said, and could have long-term political consequences for Erdogan and his ruling party ahead of the general election in mid-2023.

As the next elections approach and beyond, this will only further diminish Erdogan’s credibility as a competent steward of the economy and trigger more unforced political mistakes, ”Peker told Al- Monitor. Voters will not forgive the economic deterioration, which will further undermine Erdogan’s re-election bid and fuel more uncertainty.