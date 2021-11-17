Japan, Taiwan and the threat of Xi Jinping

Australian media have been inundated with reports of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s significant victory over incumbent Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the ballot for governor of the U.S. state of Virginia on November 2. Much has been written and reported about the result, especially the Democratic Party’s prospects for the midterm elections in 2022. But the election results closer to Australia could be more important to us.

Three days before the Virginia poll, the Japanese voted in the national election following the resignation of Yoshihide Suga, in office for about a year. Suga, replacing Shinzo Abe who had been Prime Minister for the previous eight years, was suffering from a decline in popularity linked to Covid and the Olympics. The opposition was expected to perform well, especially after four non-governmental parties promoted a common political platform. A major shift against the conservative Liberal Democrats was expected to result in its reliance on pacifist parties in parliament to rule, and a weakening of Japanese mistrust of China and support for Taiwan. But the swing against the government was limited, with the LDP winning 261 of 465 seats, a reduction of just 23. As a result, Fumio Kishida was confirmed as the 100th prime minister of Japan.

The attitude of Japanese leaders towards China and Taiwan has strengthened this year. In July, Taro Aso, the country’s longest-serving deputy prime minister, said an attack on Taiwan would pose an existential threat to Japan’s security. If a major incident were to occur, it is safe to say that it would be linked to a situation threatening the survival of Japan. If so, Japan and the United States must defend Taiwan together.

Weeks earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told an American think tank that we are not friends of Taiwan, we are brothers, adding that it is time to protect Taiwan, a democratic country. In July, Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo noted that missile deployment to Ishigaki, an island closer to Taiwan, could provide a defense umbrella in the event of an attack from China.

These statements were followed by the first-ever security dialogue between the PLD and the ruling Progressive Democratic Party in Taiwan in August, in which both sides shared concerns about China’s aggression and pledged to strengthen their cooperation.

Although Japan’s new prime minister has been seen as more accommodating on foreign policy in the past, his statements both during the election campaign and since have revealed a harsher approach towards the Chinese regime. He observed in September that Taiwan was at the forefront of the clash between authoritarianism and democracy. Speaking since his election, Kishida described Taiwan as an essential partner and an important friend, saying that we hope to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan. Significantly, he retained Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, a pro-Taiwan advocate, and Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, who worked closely with his Taiwanese counterparts in response to Covid.

Japan, the current chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, signaled support for Taiwan’s bid to conclude the deal. Taiwan’s ban on imports of Japanese food from the Fukushima region has been a sticking point in deepening trade relations between the two states, but the government of the Republic of China has considered lifting the a ban that other countries, such as Australia, have not imposed.

Japan has announced that it will authorize a new national security strategy by the end of 2022. Kishidas’ government is also expected to sign a coastguard cooperation agreement with Taiwan, as it has done with the United States. United. Japanese Ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami has offered his nations to cooperate with Aukus. Likewise, as foreign minister, Kishida contacted India in 2015 to agree on an Indo-Pacific vision 2025 that strengthened relations between the two nations threatened by China.

Another little-known factor in opening Fumio Kishida in Taiwan is personal. Following the Qing Dynasty’s agreement to cede Formosa to Japan at the end of the First Sino-Japanese War in 1895, Kishida’s great-grandfather moved to the island where he ran a business. in the coastal town of Keelung, 25 kilometers northeast of Taipei. . The family eventually returned to Japan. As they ruled the island for half a century, the Japanese laid the foundation for modern Taiwan, including the thriving port of Keelung. The relatively positive Taiwanese experience of the Japanese has fostered relations over the past decades.

Another recent election in a country closer to Australia was also important. After a three-month constitutional crisis, the Supreme Court of Samoa declared the election of Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa valid, ending the 22-year reign of Beijing-aligned Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The new prime minister immediately canceled a China-funded $ 100 million project to expand the island’s seaport, saying it exceeded the needs of Pacific island nations and would impose a considerable debt on the country. It was a major setback for China, whose leader Xi Jinping had visited Samoa twice. Perhaps the new prime minister had viewed with growing concern the predicament that neighboring Tonga found itself in, due to the acceptance of money from China.

These developments contrast sharply with former Prime Minister Paul Keating’s bizarre comment recently to the National Press Club. Mr Keating argued that Australia has no interest in supporting Taiwan against possible military aggression from China. This is the same man who once said that Asia is just a place you fly over on your way to Europe. Nations like Australia should always have an interest in defending democratic states. Should countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have no interest in defending another nation similar in size to Taiwan, like Australia if it were subjected to military aggression? There is also the important commercial relationship that Australia has with the Republic of China.

In 1974, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping told the United Nations that if one day China were to play the role of the tyrant in the world and subject others to its intimidation, aggression and exploitation everywhere, peoples of the world should expose it, oppose it and work with the Chinese people to overthrow it. It is a declaration which must be reminded of his successor.