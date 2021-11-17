President Joko Widodo inaugurates Division General TNI Suharyanto as head of BNPB





JAKARTA, KANALINDONESIA.COM: President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated Major General TNI Suharyanto, S.Sos., MM, as Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), replacing Major General TNI Ganip Warsito, SE, MM, entering retirement. The dedication ceremony took place at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (17/11). The investiture of Major General Suharyanto as head of BNPB was based on Presidential Decree No. 140 P of 2021 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the head of the National Disaster Management Agency. Before being officially sworn in as head of the BNPB, Major General Suharyanto held the post of Commander of the Regional Military Command (Pangdam) V Brawijaya. The military career of the man born in Cimahi on September 8, 1967 began in the military military command (1989) of the infantry divisions, Sesarcabif, Diklapa I, Diklapa II, Seskoad, Susdanyon, Susdandim, Sesko TNI and Lemhanas. The best graduate of Sesko TNI 2013 also served as Danton, Danko, Pasi Yonif Linud 612 / Modang in 1989-1998, Gumil Pussenif in 1999, Pabandya Ops Sopsdam V / Brawijaya for the period 2003-2004, Danyonif 516 / Caraka Yudha in 2004-2005, Danyonif 500 / Raider in 2005-2006, Dandim 0832 / South Surabaya in 2006, Kasi Intel Korem 081 / Dhirotsaha Jaya, Danrem 051 / Wijayakarta for the period 2015-2016, Karopeg Settama BIN in 2016-2017, Deputy Director of Counter-Separatism III BIN period 2017-2018, Kasdam Jaya in 2018-2019, Sesmilpres Kemensetneg RI for the period 2019-2020, Pangdam V / Brawijaya in 2020-2021 and head of the BNPB since November 2021. ——— Says Chanel youtube: KanalindonesiaTv ———- ————————– —————————————-

