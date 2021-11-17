The main revelations of Jonathan Karl’s new book Trump





An acting Defense Department official was stunned by two cold calls from Trump advisers asking him to take unprecedented and possibly illegal action to help Mr. Trump attempt to overturn the election, inspired by QAnon-type conspiracy theories, and a former college quarterback put in charge of hiring and firing nation security officials, based on their perceived loyalty to Mr. Trump.

That’s according to ABC Washington chief correspondent Jonathan Karls’ new book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, which hit bookstores this week, more than a year after U.S. voters declared to the former host of the apprentice-turned-President Donald Trump: you are fired.

But even though Mr. Karls’ column on Mr. Trumps last year in office came long after other books by authors such as the Washington Posts, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, their colleagues Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, or Wall Street Journals Michael Bender pulled the covers off the roll. Coaster 2020 election year and its aftermath, the veteran TV reporter still managed to bring new facts about former presidents to purge his administration of disloyalty and overthrow an election he decisively lost.

Here are five of the biggest bombs.

Mr Trump’s associates were cold calling senior Defense Department official and making ridiculous demands

One of the book’s strangest episodes comes from the description of a pair of phone calls received by Ezra Cohen, a former protégé of disgraced Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has been appointed deputy. Acting Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the end of Mr. Trump’s tenure.

Mr. Flynn, a retired three-star general who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into potential links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, cold called Mr. Cohen at the end of November 2020, just days after receiving a presidential pardon.

The former national security adviser, whom Mr Trump greeted in the Oval Office as he tried to overturn the 2020 election results, demanded that Mr Cohen return from an official trip to the Middle East in order to help orders to seize the ballots. and take extraordinary measures that Mr. Flynns said were necessary to prevent Democrats from so-called stealing the election.

When Mr. Cohen told him that the 2020 election was over and it was time to move on, Mr. Flynn started shouting: You are a coward, it’s not over! Don’t be a coward !.

Shortly after, attorney Sidney Powell (who was working with the Trump campaign at the time) called Mr Cohens’ private office number to ask him to authorize a special operations mission, allegedly to retrieve the then CIA Director Gina Haspel from Germany where Ms Powell believed she was injured and captured during some sort of mission to cover up how voting machines allegedly changed votes so that Mr. Trump is for Joe Biden.

You have to launch a special ops mission to get it, she told Cohen.

After ending the call, she also emailed him demanding a Letter of Marque, an Age of Sail era document that governments once issued to private ships armed to allow them to fight in as privateers against enemy ships in wartime.

According to Article 1, Section 8, Term 11 of the United States Constitution, only Congress can issue such a document, and none have been issued since the War of 1812.

Mr Trump sacked Defense Secretary on advice from 30-year-old former quarterback who once carried his bags

When Mr Trump dispatched then Defense Secretary Mark Esper, just days after it became clear that he had lost the 2020 election to Mr Biden, he was following a stated course of action in an Oct. 19 memorandum by John McEntee, the 30-year-old University of Connecticut football player whom the president had promoted from bodybuilder to personal assistant in charge of carrying his luggage to head of the office of the White House staff.

Mr. McEntees’ memo recommended Mr. Trump sack Mr. Esper because the Defense Secretary had been disloyal in opposing plans to use active-duty troops against protesters in the racial justice or, as he put it, quelling riots just outside the White House in the nation’s capital. as pushing to let the Navy discipline an ex-Seal who had been pardoned by Mr. Trump for war crimes.

Other alleged transgressions against Mr. Trump included Mr. Espers’ approval of a promotion for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Army officer who had testified before the House Intelligence Committee during the first impeachment inquiry against the president, his endorsement of a Department of Defense diversity and inclusion committee, and his failure to prevent the five departments’ armed services from instituting similar initiatives to increase the recruitment of non white.

President asked his top intelligence official to investigate whether smart thermostats stole the election

Mr Karl also recounts an incident in which Mr Trump asked then-director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe to investigate an internet conspiracy theory that postulated that Google Nest-branded smart thermostats had somehow been used to hack Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Georgia.

The president got the idea from Jeffrey Clark, the Justice Department official who would later propose that the country’s top law enforcement officials sign a letter urging Georgia state lawmakers to intervene in order to that state electoral votes be cast for Mr. Trump, rather than the popular vote winner, Mr. Biden.

[Clark] believes that the wireless thermostats made in China for Google by a company called Nest Labs may have been used to manipulate voting machines in Georgia, Karl wrote. The idea was crazy, but it intrigued Trump, who asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to look into it.

Fox News host called attorney general to reprimand him over electoral conspiracy theories

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo was once one of the country’s most respected business journalists, but by the end of 2020 she was using her daily and weekly shows on Fox Business Network and Fox News to promote the wild theories being promulgated. . by Trump associates such as Sidney Powell, whom Ms Bartiromo hosted on her Sunday Morning Futures program the day after top news outlets called the 2020 race for Mr Biden.

Ms Bartiromo expressed outrage that the Justice Department was not investigating Ms Powell’s bizarre allegations. She asked: if this is so obvious, why don’t we see massive government investigations?

Mr Karl reports that Ms Bartiromo will later call Attorney General Bill Barr to tell him that she believes the Justice Department did nothing to stop Democrats from supposedly stealing the election.

She called me and she was screaming, Mr Barr said, according to Mr Karl. I yelled at him. She lost it.

A Fox News spokesperson later told Mr Karl that it was Mr Barr who was aggressive with her, screaming and cursing during the call.

There are secret photos of Mike Pence reading Mr. Trumps’ tweet attacking him during the Capitol uprising

Karl reveals that a White House photographer was in attendance when then-Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location under a Senate office building after being taken from Capitol Hill just before rioting pro-Trump do not enter the Senate chamber.

Mr Pence reportedly refused to board his armored SUV, fearing his Secret Service details had taken him away from the Capitol complex. aids.

According to Karl, the photographs include shots of Mr. Pence looking at a phone belonging to Marc Short, his chief of staff at the time.

One of the things Mr Short allegedly showed the Vice President was a tweet Mr Trump wrote after learning that Mr Pence would not try to prevent Mr Bidens’ electoral college victory from being certified.

The tweet, sent as rioters scaled the inaugural platform to access the Capitol, while chanting Hang Mike Pence, said Mr Pence lacked the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.

Pence seems to wince as he looks at Shorts’ phone, but I said Pence never really reacted to Trump’s taunts, not even in private, Karl wrote.

