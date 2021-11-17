Covid: Boris Johnson apologizes for not wearing a mask during his visit to the hospital

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

Boris Johnson has apologized for not wearing a mask during a hospital visit last week.

The Prime Minister said he went without it for just 30 seconds during the visit to Hexham General Hospital on November 8, and put it back in place as soon as he realized it was the mistake.

Appearing before Parliament’s Liaison Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was questioned by Home Affairs Select Committee Chair Yvette Cooper, who said the PM had higher standards to meet, including on wearing the mask.

Mr Johnson said: As for not wearing a mask at Hexham Hospital, which you sum up in my general litany of crimes, can I just say that in fact there were barely 30 seconds where I was not wearing a mask.

I accidentally walked out of a room without wearing it. I then put it on as soon as I realized I had made this mistake.

I apologize, but most photos from my hospital visit will show that I was properly masked for the remainder of the visit, and I was masked during the visit.

Mr Johnson pictured during a visit to Hexham General Hospital (Photo: Reuters)



The prime minister said he went without one for just 30 seconds (Photo: Reuters)

Following the visit to Northumberland last week, photographs showed Mr Johnson meeting masked nurses at the hospital, talking to them and bumping his elbows with them, despite not having his face covered.

Shortly after this photoshoot, the Prime Minister put on a mask, which had been handed to him by an assistant.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said the Prime Minister wore a mask for most of the visit.

But after the Prime Minister left a welcome meeting, he walked along a mezzanine hallway, for a very short time, without a mask.

The trust said: As soon as this was identified he was given a mask and he put it on.

It came after Mr Johnson was pictured without a mask at the Cop26 climate change summit as he sat alongside 95-year-old environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.



Mr Johnson was also pictured sitting without a mask alongside Sir David Attenborough (Photo: AP)

When asked about the use of face masks, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the annual NHS Suppliers Conference: Our main form of defense is vaccines, it’s true around the world, vaccines absolutely remain essential.

We have a very high vaccination rate but yet, having said that, there is still work to be done, there are still some five million people for example in England who have not even received a vaccine and the booster program is essential.

There is advice on wearing a mask in some places, it is mandatory on public transport, I think people should follow the advice.

Asked why the English government was not making masks mandatory, he added: Each country, whether in different parts of the UK or in Europe or elsewhere, they will each have to decide what is the better for them, they will have different sets of measurements.

So, for example, we may have different rules for wearing the mask, but we also take a much more liberal stance when it comes to testing many countries in your world that charge for their testing.

So there is another set of interventions that can be made.

We were clear on who was taking and why they are set out in Plan A.

But there is a plan B, there is an emergency plan if we have to go further, and that can include the wearing of the compulsory mask, it can include other measures.

We have established it and it is something that is constantly revised, if necessary we will use it.

