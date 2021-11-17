EU should take concrete action on relations with Turkey





Speaking at a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, Turkish President Erdogan also said Ankara hopes to increase defense cooperation with NATO ally Spain. Turkey and Spain have traditionally enjoyed good relations. (Emin Sansar / AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged European Union countries to take “concrete steps” to develop ties with Turkey, which is a candidate for EU membership. “We, as Turkey, have displayed our principled attitude and our efforts in favor of dialogue and diplomacy with the aim of implementing a positive agenda,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference on Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is in Turkey for an official meeting. visit. “From now on, the European Union must approach its relations with our country from a strategic perspective and take concrete measures”, he added. “The petty calculations of a few member states should not be allowed to weaken the relationship between the EU and NATO-EU,” Erdogan stressed. He did not name any particular member state, but in recent years Turkey has accused both Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration of blocking Turkey’s EU candidacy on political grounds and weakening NATO by forming “alliances within the alliance”. Turkey has been an EU candidate country since 1999 and its membership talks began in 2005, but in recent years its candidacy has been largely frozen. READ MORE:

Erdogan to the EU: Turkey’s ultimate goal is “full membership” in the bloc Defense cooperation Erdogan said Ankara hopes to increase defense cooperation with NATO ally Spain by purchasing a second aircraft carrier and possibly a submarine. Erdogan said Turkey and Spain have already cooperated in building a Spanish assault ship. “There is so much we can do in the defense industry, including (regarding) armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Turkish president told reporters. Erdogan and Sanchez previously oversaw the signing of six agreements, covering cooperation in renewable energy, disaster response and sport. Early Wednesday, Erdogan greeted Sanchez in an official ceremony at the presidential compound. Later, Erdogan and Sanchez participated in the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit. The first meeting of the Turkey-Spain intergovernmental summit was held in Istanbul in 2009, and the last summit between the two countries was held in Madrid in 2018. The countries have traditionally enjoyed good relations and worked together as co-chairs of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations initiative. Source: TRTWorld and agencies

