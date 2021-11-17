Pillow interview: Donald Trump opens up about loyalty and electoral fraud with Mike Lindell





Former President Donald Trump discussed loyalty and reiterated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him on Wednesday while addressing My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell compared the events and what he called the “corruption” of the election to the philosophical thought experiment of a tree falling in the forest and no one there to hear it.

“The media tell us there is no forest,” said the creator of My Pillow. “We all lived in that twilight zone… but then you had all the betrayals and attacks on you that reached a whole new level.”

DESANTIS WANTS TO STRENGTHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT IN FLORIDA AS BLUE STATES "DEGRAD AND DEFINE" THEIR

Asked by Lindell about how he found the “emotional strength” to handle the events and aftermath of the election, the 45th President said it comes down to loyalty.

“I have had disloyal people and we are still going through life,” Trump said. “But, I also have [had] great people. In the White House, we have had tremendous success. ”

The former president blamed RINOs, or Republicans only, like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for not supporting him on voter integrity claims after his loss to President Joe Biden.

“I got him elected. Without me he wouldn’t be governor, would he, of Georgia. He wouldn’t even be close. He would have lost. He wouldn’t have won the primary to start with, and he wouldn’t have run the race against Stacey Abrams, “Trump said.” So it was a huge disappointment, and all we wanted was voter integrity. ”

During his tenure, Trump said he was attacked at every opportunity.

“It was totally wrong at first, but now you read everything about Russia, it was a hoax,” he said. “It was put together by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats and paid for, and they dealt with Russia.”

“Corruption” and disloyalty continued into the 2020 election cycle and resulted in a “rigged” result, Trump said.

“I was very disappointed, just like you, like millions of people,” he said. “I think I read 78% of one of our major parties felt that the election was rigged and stolen, and it was rigged.”

Despite being impeached following a “perfect” phone call, the former president said he still loved the country and was proud of his tenure.

“Few, if any, presidents have done what we did when we rebuilt the military,” Trump said. “We did so much, and we did it under a lot of pressure because [there were] so many other outside forces that were fighting us. I just considered it a great honor. “

