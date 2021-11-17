Maria Bartiromo says it’s ‘absurd’ to think she pressured Barr





Fox News host Maria Bartiromo says it’s absurd to think she personally pressured former Attorney General William Barr to aggressively investigate Donald Trump’s election fraud charges in the 2020 elections

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Editor

November 17, 2021, 9:03 PM

3 minutes to read

Instead, she said she was doing the job of a reporter by asking follow-up questions.

Instead, she said she was doing the job of a reporter by asking follow-up questions.

A passage from Jonathan Karl’s new book Betrayal raised the question of whether Bartiromo had overstepped his limits as a journalist in the weeks following the election. Karl wrote that Bartiromo called Barr to complain that the Justice Department did nothing to stop Democrats from stealing the election.

She called me and she was screaming, Barr told Karl, according to the book. I yelled at him. She lost it.

Bartiromo, through a spokesperson, said that at no point did I lobby or make demands on Bill Barr … and did not call him shouting. The innuendo is absurd.

The Sunday Morning Futures host said she called to follow up on a June 2020 interview she did with Barr, where he said the possibility of expanding mail voting opened the floodgates to the fraud.

Barr did not respond to requests from the AP to talk about their conversation.

Barr drew Trump’s ire when he said in an interview with the PA that the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, challenging Trump’s persistent and baseless claims. Trumps unfounded allegations of massive electoral fraud were also dismissed by a succession of judges and refuted by state election officials and a branch of its own Homeland Security Department administrations.

Barr’s comments were particularly striking because he had been one of the president’s most staunch allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the idea that postal voting could be particularly vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans feared going to the polls and chose to vote by mail instead.

Karl, the ABC News White House correspondent, criticizes Bartiromo in his book for giving airtime to some of the Trump team’s post-election demands without demanding evidence.

She’s not the first Fox News personality with a pipeline to power. Tucker Carlson requested and obtained a meeting with Trump at the start of the pandemic to urge him to take it seriously. It has been widely reported that Sean Hannity spoke to Trump frequently when he was in the White House, although the nature of these calls has not been disclosed.

There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with the president, ”Hannity told The New York Post in an interview published last month. No one ever understood correctly. And I won’t tell them.

Washington writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

