Joe Biden and Xi Xinping Agree to Call for Controls on Nuclear Arsenal | World





America and China have agreed to explore nuclear arms control talks during a breakthrough at this week’s virtual summit between their leaders as they seek to defuse months of growing tension.

Monday’s meeting between President Biden and President Xi followed months of open hostility that had driven relations between Washington and Beijing to their lowest level in decades. Although three hours of talks yielded little concrete progress, both recognized the need to avoid nuclear conflict.

The two leaders agreed that we would seek to start moving forward discussions on strategic stability, said Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser. Now it is up to us to think about the most productive way to move it forward.

China previously rejected nuclear talks with the United States, which has a much larger arsenal of 5,550 warheads, according to the Independent Arms Control Association. Under Xi, however, Beijing has stepped up its stance on nuclear weapons, shifting from its old policy of minimal deterrence to Washington’s alarm bells.

The Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military progress, released last week ahead of the summit, said Beijing aims to triple its nuclear stockpile to around 1,000 warheads by 2030. The US military said China was building hundreds of new silos to house intercontinental ballistic missiles and has the beginnings of a nuclear triad the ability to launch atomic weapons from air, land and sea. China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon that could use low-orbit space to evade U.S. missile defenses in August. General Mark Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Chinese missile test was akin to a Sputnik moment, referring to the launch of a satellite by the Soviet Union in 1957, the birth of the space race during the cold war. Senior US military officials have warned that the US is being left behind by China’s rapid progress in cyberwarfare and artificial intelligence. Milley admitted this month that we are witnessing one of the greatest geopolitical power shifts the world has seen. The deal between Biden and Xi on nuclear talks remains tentative, and there appears to be little incentive for China to compromise with its rising military might. China’s official statement on the virtual summit made no mention of a new security dialogue, but Xi has indicated his willingness to address security issues. China and the United States can use the dialogue channels and mechanisms platforms of the diplomatic security teams of the two countries to promote pragmatic cooperation and solve specific problems, Xi said, according to the state news agency. Chinese Xinhua. China’s progress in developing military technology alarmed Washington REUTERS Sullivan said the issues are deeply important to the national security of the Americas. The White House adviser said: President Biden has raised with President Xi the need for a set of strategic stability conversations that must be guided by leaders and led by empowered high-level teams on both sides. Sullivan admitted that potential talks with Beijing fell far short of the level of US dialogue with Russia, which has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. Washington and Moscow have conducted nuclear arms control negotiations for decades, despite fluctuating tensions between the two powers. The national security adviser said: There is less maturity for [the nuclear dialogue] in US-China relations, but the two leaders discussed these issues. Under President Trump, the United States invited China to start a bilateral security dialogue in 2019 and sought to expand that offer to get Beijing to start a three-way arms control negotiation with Russia in the year. next. Xi rejected the invitations, and the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal is not constrained by any international treaty. One potential way forward would be to establish a Track II dialogue between non-governmental experts on both sides, such as those launched between America and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and with Iran in the 1990s. Even these Negotiations were fraught with difficulty and did not bear fruit until decades later, but they established a bilateral relationship and a basis for formal talks at the government level when diplomatic overtures emerged. It is good that the President mentioned the need for a regular dialogue on nuclear risk reduction, but such a process is unlikely to start unless the United States makes it one of its most important bilateral goals. High, Daryl Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, Told The Wall Street Journal. Other than half-hearted progress on the nuclear front, growing tension over Taiwan, the democratic and self-governing island Beijing claims as its own, has not been relieved. Biden drew a sharp rebuke from China last month when he said America was committed to defending Taiwan if China were to invade, an apparent break with Washington’s longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity. Biden told Xi on Monday that he still supports the one-China principle, which excludes Taiwan’s independence. However, he expressed Americans’ concern over China’s increasingly aggressive military postures towards Taiwan. Even in the days leading up to the summit, the People’s Liberation Army continued military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, and Chinese planes tested Taiwanese missile defenses. Xi warned Biden that anyone supporting Taiwan’s independence would play with fire and get burned. The main advantage of the summit was to keep the lines of dialogue open between Washington and Beijing after a difficult period that saw relations deteriorate to their worst level since the normalization of diplomatic relations between the countries in 1979. The talks degenerated into hostility opened at a summit in Alaska in March, where U.S. and Chinese officials exchanged beards in front of cameras.

