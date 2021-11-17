Former Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing congressional investigation of January 6





WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to defying a subpoena from the United States Congress investigating the deadly 6 January at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Bannon, who first appeared in federal court on Monday, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon has vowed to fight the subpoena of Congress, telling reporters outside the courthouse on Monday that he believed the charge was a politically motivated attack on him by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

He was due to be brought to justice on Thursday, but agreed to waive his right to a formal reading of the indictment, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

He is still expected to attend a virtual status conference hearing on the case on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Oct.21 to despise Bannon, leaving the charges to be decided by the Garland-led Department of Justice.

A Republican, Trump sought to block the House committee and ordered his associates not to cooperate, saying a former president has the right to keep requested documents confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles, was the architect of Trump’s presidential victory in 2016 and was chief White House strategist in 2017.

He faces one count of contempt for refusing to appear for a testimony before the Special House Committee and a second for refusing to produce documents.

Contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000.

In a heated speech before the riot, Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” Four people died in the riot. A Capitol police officer attacked by protesters died a day later and four officers committed suicide later. About 140 officers were injured.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-trump-adviser-bannon-enters-plea-not-guilty-obstructing-jan-6-2021-11-17/

