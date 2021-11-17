“I’m in charge”: Angry Commons chairman berates Boris Johnson in fiery PMQs





BORIS Johnson was told by an angry Commons Speaker that ‘I’m in charge’ after the PM refused to heed calls to stop asking Keir Starmer questions and stepped down accusing his opponent of misconduct by insisting that he had used the word “misconduct”.

In a heated PM questioning session, in which the PM faced more pressure over the sleazy scandal, Mr Johnson tried to focus on Sir Keir.

The Labor leader has faced his own charges for a former paid job at a law firm. The Prime Minister said: “Perhaps he could clarify his proposals from his proposals, if he would continue to be able to take money like he did from Mishcon de Reya.” But President Lindsay Hoyle intervened and said, “Prime Minister, as you know, and I remind you, these are the Prime Minister’s questions – not the Leader of the Opposition’s questions”. READ MORE: PMQ: Boris Johnson called ‘coward, no leader’ for failing to apologize for sleaze scandal However, Mr Johnson reiterated his attempts to question the Labor leader, accusing Sir Keir of “now trying to sue others for exactly this course of action he himself has taken”. The PM added: “What I think the nation wants to know because it is recorded as incomplete, who paid Reya’s Mishcon and who paid the £ 25,000? Who pays him for his services? ” But an angry president rebuked the prime minister again. He said: “Prime Minister, I do not want to fall out, but I have been very clear – these are the Prime Minister’s questions, it is not the opposition answering your question. “Whether we like it or not, these are the rules of the game we’re all in and we play by the rules, right – and we respect this house, so respect the house.” But Mr Hoyle lost patience again as noise levels increased on both sides. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle He said, “Look, this is not good. “We have lost a dear friend. I want to show that this house has learned from it. “I don’t want the other to be done, I don’t want the other to be shouted. I want questions to be respected. I expect the public to be able to hear the questions or the answers because I am having difficulty in this chair. I don’t need more. Following the Labor leader’s next question, Mr Johnson again attempted to shift the scandal onto his opponent but was interrupted mid-sentence by the President, visibly angry with the PM. “Prime Minister, sit down,” he shouted. He added: “Prime Minister, I will not be challenged. “You may be the Prime Minister of this country, but in this house I am in charge. ” But Mr Johnson has always refused to stop trying to point the finger at Sir Keir. He said: “Listening to the Right Honorable Sir, it is clear that he seeks to criticize this government while refusing to explain his own position and you have ruled on this, Mr. President, you have decided that Mr. President I hear you, I hear you. “But his own fault is absolutely clear to everyone, his own fault is absolutely clear.” The President called to order, stressing: “I have trouble hearing. He added, “We cannot or cannot accuse someone of misconduct. “If it has been said that I want it taken out, otherwise I will accept it.” But the prime minister escaped having to withdraw his remarks. He said: “I referred to the misconduct of the Right Honorable Gentleman because that is what he is guilty of.” The President said: “I don’t think it has done any good for this house today. “I’m going to be pretty honest, I think it was in a bad mood. I think that shows the public that this house didn’t learn anything from the other week. “I need this house to gain respect. But it starts with individuals who respect each other. Following questions from the Prime Minister, Tory MP Michael Manufacturer raised a point of order urging Sir Keir Starmer to withdraw his “loose” jibe aimed at the Prime Minister. The Speaker said: “Cowardice is not what is used in this House. ” Sir Keir replied: “I withdraw it. But he’s not a leader.

