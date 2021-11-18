Donald Trump backs wacky creationist who says premarital sex leads to pedophilia / LGBTQ nation





Kristina KaramoPhoto: Campaign website

Donald Trump backed an anti-LGBTQ Christian extremist who believes premarital sex leads to pedophilia in the Michigan Secretary of State’s Republican primary, as part of his attempt to install Republicans who believe to the misconception that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election in key roles overseeing future elections.

Kristina Karamo does the trick when it comes to believing that Trump won the election and that it was stolen by infamous forces that somehow escaped all state governments. But her views on sexuality make her an odd choice for the three-time-married former president who bragged about having affairs and sexually assaulting women.

A part-time professor at Wayne County Community College and a devout Christian, Karamo, 36, first got involved in politics as a challenger in the 2020 election. She claims to have seen at least two miscounted ballots then that she was observing the processing of mail-in ballots, which earned her an appearance on Fox News to help spread conspiracy theories about the election.

She claimed on a local television station that voting software in her state was stealing thousands of votes from Republicans and that the state’s election results should be overturned. When a Republican-led State Senate investigation found no evidence of widespread fraud, Karamo simply saw it as a reason to push for more ballot audits.

She’s strong on crime, including the massive crime of voter fraud, Trump said in an endorsing statement. Good luck Kristina, and while you’re at it, check out the mock election results that took place in the city of Detroit.

More than 78% of Detroit’s population is black, according to the US Census Bureau.

Prior to getting involved in the election, Karamo spent years writing online and creating a fringe podcast where she explained how the devil influences American politics and education.

Their party has been totally taken over by a satanic agenda, she said of Democrats on her podcast in 2020.

She later said the rioters on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 were completely Antifa masquerading as Trump supporters.

In another podcast episode this year, she called out schools for government indoctrination camps that teach kids unbridled wickedness.

A person with two moms and two dads does not exist, she said in January. It’s just factually incorrect.

No, it’s the parent and his homosexual lover. This is what is happening, she said last August.

In 2019, she wrote in a blog post that trans women are mentally ill adults who play dress-up. It’s also part of the horribly destructive sexual revolution.

Karamo is not only opposed to existing LGBTQ people. She also believes that heterosexuals who have premarital sex, which is pretty much all, are going down the path of pedophilia.

When we normalize people who fornicate and normalize people who live with their boyfriends and girlfriends and all that, we open a door for us to get to the point where we have people who want to normalize pedophilia, a she wrote.

Karamo described herself as an anti-vaxxer before COVID-19 vaccines were approved for all Americans and said evolution is one of the biggest frauds that have been perpetrated against us.

And she could win.

Karamo is one of three Republicans to run for the Michigan Secretary of State’s primary and has so far raised more money than the other two contestants. Its competitors did not focus their campaigns on non-existent voter fraud like it did.

The winner of the primary will face Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), who has more funds in her War Chest than Karamo has raised so far. But if Karamo wins, she would be the head of the department that oversees elections in the state.

