US-China summit produces little more than polite words, but they help, World News

The virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has produced no breakthrough in a relationship that has deteriorated dangerously. It was not the intention.

Instead, the two leaders sought to prevent the numerous differences between the two countries from escalating into a larger conflict. If they could translate their words into some sort of detente, it would count as a diplomatic success.

It seems clear to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards, Biden told Xi in his opening remarks, speaking of what amounted to the equivalent of a Zoom call from the Roosevelt Room of the White House and the East hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi, for his part, called Biden my old friend and used a nautical metaphor, likening the two countries to ships that must navigate the wind and waves of the oceans together without colliding.

However, bubbling below the surface was acrimony that might prove difficult to resolve.

At the end of 3.5 hours of talks, the two haven’t even concocted the kind of joint statement that has typically punctuated US-China summits over the decades. The Xi’s last meeting with US President Donald Trump in 2019 also ended without a joint statement, marking the deterioration of ties.

The meeting also did not end with a deal for groups of officials on both sides to have further discussions on strategic nuclear issues and conflicts in cyberspace, as Biden did at his summit in June. with another quarrelsome geopolitical rival, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We didn’t expect a breakthrough, a senior administration official told reporters shortly after talks with Xi ended. There were none.

Instead, both sides issued their own statements, each highlighting long-standing points of contention. They boiled down to catalogs of mutual grievances that offered little room for compromise.

Biden raised concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as China’s unfair trade and economic policies harming American workers, according to the White House statement. Xi, according to China’s own reading, said US support for Taiwan was playing with fire, and explicitly warned that the world was in danger of relapsing into the superpower showdowns of half a century ago.

Engaging in ideological demarcation, camp division, group confrontation will inevitably lead to disaster in the world, Xi said, a clear reference to a pillar of the administrations’ new strategy to challenge China by joining forces. to like-minded nations that fear China or oppose its authoritarian model. The consequences of the Cold War are not far off.

With this reference, Xi delved directly into the ongoing debate in Washington as to whether the two powers are slipping into something akin to the Cold War, or whether the deep economic, trade and technological ties between China and the United States make a comparison with the old Soviet-American relationship impossible.

The tone of the meeting was a reminder that China, perhaps inevitably, remains what Biden and his top advisers have touted as the greatest geopolitical challenge to the United States in its history. They dismissed the Cold War comparisons as being overly simplistic, and as Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, we have a choice not to.

China is going to be a factor in the international system for the foreseeable future, it will not go anywhere, Sullivan said last week during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia. And the United States is not going anywhere, nor was it going anywhere in the Indo-Pacific. And so were going to have to learn to face this reality.

Although the two leaders spoke by phone twice this year, the conference aimed to replicate the more in-depth discussion of the issues at previous summits between the United States and China, which was not possible because the pandemic and political concerns have prevented Xi from traveling since January 2020.

The White House had hoped to hold the meeting in person, perhaps at the Group of 20 meeting in Rome last month, but concluded that it was better to meet at a distance than to let tensions escalate. next year. Xi will then certainly be concerned about the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February and a Communist Party congress in November that is expected to extend his rule.

Biden has repeatedly suggested that it should be possible for the United States to engage in vigorous competition with and confront China on certain issues, without risking clashes whatsoever in the disputed waters offshore. off the coast of China or in the murky shadows of cyberspace.

He also wanted to organize the meeting after he started to strengthen US competitiveness in his country. Just hours before meeting Xi, he signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which his staff cited as an example of refocusing on international competitiveness. He also recently signed other legislation banning some key Chinese tech players, such as telecommunications giant Huawei, from operating in the United States.

What is seen as an initiative to strengthen the economy in one capital may seem aggressive in the other.

The two leaders are unhappy with the state of relations and the behavior of the other country, said Danny Russel, a former deputy secretary of state who participated in talks with Xi during the Obama administration. Both are also aware of the risk of an incident between our armies which could quickly get out of hand.

No meeting could have resolved the huge divisions that developed between the two countries.

The trade war Trump started is still unresolved, with China remaining over $ 180 billion on its promise to buy $ 380 billion in U.S. goods before the Dec.31 deadline. Problems have also emerged or worsened, including a Pentagon assessment that China is rapidly expanding its strategic nuclear arsenal and may abandon its decades-long strategy of maintaining minimal deterrence.

Administration officials declined to discuss what has been said about nuclear build-up, beyond a vague statement that Biden has stressed the importance of strategic risk management.

Other topics that analysts said would not be discussed were not, according to the senior administration official. They included disputes over the granting of visas to diplomats, journalists and others, as well as a possible invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Many also expected an effort to create a forum for discussing disputes.

The two sides agreed to talks between lower-level officials. That, and the tone of the leaders in their published statements, raised hopes that tensions could at least ease a little.

All the right things have been said by both sides to stabilize a relationship marked by mutual mistrust, said Rorry Daniels, security specialist on the National Committee on US Foreign Policy in New York. The question for the future is how each party will adjust its policy to respond to this change in direction.

On Tuesday, Biden suggested officials from both sides meet in working groups, although he did not elaborate on what issues. We have a lot to follow, he said.

After Bidens’ last phone call with the Chinese leader in September, the tone of the relationship, at least, has improved dramatically.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G-20 and spoke again by phone last weekend. Bidens climate change envoy John Kerry and Xis Xie Zhenhua reached a surprise deal on the issue during talks this month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Xi, according to China’s description of the talks, suggested that cooperation on issues such as climate change was conditional on stability across the spectrum of the relationship, a position at odds with Bidens’ point of view.

China and the United States are entering a period of easing, but we don’t know how long and to what extent it will last, said Cheng Xiaohe, associate professor of international studies at Renmin University in Beijing. We have a lot of uncertainties now.

Even as the two leaders virtually met, another meeting was held in Beijing, commemorating the American pilots known as the Flying Tigers who aided China during its war against Japan in 1941 and 1942.

The story of the Flying Tigers underlies the deep friendship forged by the life and blood of the Chinese and American peoples, Qin Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, said at the event. Acknowledging the tensions in the relationship, he added that the two countries should inherit the war-tempered friendly friendship.