Donald Trump Jr. event canceled after Chase Bank’s deal with the Conservative Missouri group ended • Missouri Independent





The largest bank in the United States will not do business with a conservative group in Missouri, forcing it to cancel an event next month featuring Donald Trump Jr.

The Defense of Liberty PAC has hired WePay, a payment processor owned by JPMorgan Chase, for the Dec. 3 event at the St. Charles Convention Center, group founder former State Representative Paul Curtman said on Wednesday. .

On November 9, the company informed Curtman that it had canceled the contract, refunded the $ 30,000 already paid for the tickets and would no longer do business with the group in the future.

It appears that you are using WePay Payments for one or more of the activities prohibited by our terms of service, a copy of the message forwarded to The Independent reads. Specifically: In accordance with our terms of service, we cannot deal with cases of hatred, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, financial exploitation of a crime or articles or activities that promote , promote, facilitate or educate others about it.

These terms can be found in an entry under the general title of Illegal in the WePay list of prohibited activities.

Curtman said he was intrigued by the decision. WePay did not respond to his messages requesting more information, he said.

My personal sense of why they did this is somewhat along the same lines as we’ve seen in our culture in recent years, Curtman said. If someone has a different political idea, there is an attempt to silence them or shut them down.

Neither JPMorgan Chase nor its WePay affiliate responded to a request for comment from The Independent.

It threw a wrench in the middle of it all, Curtman said. We had salespeople, small businesses, and others who relied on that as part of their business. We will get back on the road.

Curtman founded the Defense of Liberty group. He used this name for the annual dinners while in office and worked with Senator Bill Eigel and former Senator Jim Lembke to expand the organization and give it greater visibility.

The Political Action Committee was organized in July and held a fundraiser in August with conservative media personality Candace Owens.

This event attracted approximately 1,200 people. Trump Jr.’s appearance was supposed to be 3,000 people, Lembke said.

Lembke made the cancellation known Tuesday during an appearance on KFTK-97.1 radio in St. Louis.

I think this is aimed directly at a waking company that is trying to quash free speech and in particular Donald Trump Jr.’s speech, Lembke said Wednesday in an interview with The Independent.

JPMorgan Chase has the largest deposit market share of any bank in the country, overtaking Bank of America this year.

The Defense of Freedom PAC hired WePay because it offered services tailored to the event, Lembke and Curtman said. They could handle a variety of ticket prices and the company costs were reasonable, they said.

We got to a point where the event got so big that we didn’t think we could handle it internally anymore, Lembke said.

The evening schedule included a $ 500 per person pre-event with Trump Jr. and a pricing plan for the auditorium with tickets ranging from $ 70 to $ 250 for front row seats, Lembke said.

The group’s events drew conservative officials and opinion leaders, with audiences from across the Midwest, Curtman said.

I can’t think of a single case where anything we did at one of these events violated any of their terms of service, said Curtman. They are trying to shut us down because they don’t like our politics.

