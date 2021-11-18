Zakia Jafris lawyer in SC

A day after it objected to accusations that the court-appointed SIT collaborated with the defendant, the Supreme Court heard further arguments on Wednesday when hearing a petition challenging the net token 64 people, including then-chief minister Narendra Modi, in an alleged criminal association case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Zakia Jafri, the widow of Congressman Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, challenged the SIT report.

To corroborate his arguments on Wednesday, Zakias Kapil Sibal’s lawyer pointed out a Tehelka undercover operation, the testimony of the publisher of the site called Face of the nation, and the alleged exchange of telephone messages between defendants, politicians, bureaucrats and the police.

The Tehelka the tapes were corroborated by the CBI and the Gujarat high court, but the SIT did not take them into account, he said. In this undercover operation, you will find collaboration, the lawyer said. Obviously not all, but the collaboration with the police, the way the plans were drawn up and the weapons were brought in.

The bench hearing the case included Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

Accused in Tehelka’s tapes “not questioned by the SIT”

Highlighting the collection of weapons, the making of bombs all over Gujarat during the riots, Sibal cited the testimony of Dhaval Patel, the editor of Face of the Nation. Dhaval Patel speaks of a build-up of dynamite, Sibal said, adding that another defendant Haresh Patel spoke of VHP member Rohit Zaveri helping him smuggle weapons.

In previous hearings, Sibal had said that one of the defendants, Haresh Bhatt, spoke of making bombs and killing three or four Muslims in Baroda. The police stayed there. They supported us, Sibal said quoting Bhatt. He said SIT had not surveyed him.

On Wednesday, the lawyer said Zaveri corroborates what Haresh Bhat said. Even in separate interviews, there is corroboration.

Reading excerpts from the statement of another defendant, Anil Patel, Sibal said: The police here have supported us. I’m not saying it’s evidence but it’s a serious investigative matter, the lawyer said.

Citing the testimony of RSS and BJP member Dheeman Bhats, Sibal said that a secret meeting was held on the night of February 27, 2002. Was it organized by a local leader? Yes … the leadership came from above, Sibal said quoting Dheeman. The question is why these problems have not been investigated by the SIT.

The court asked him whether the testimonies were originally in Hindi or Gujarati since the defendants are from Gujarat. Sibal replied that all were in Hindi.

Hindi copies … expressions may be different, the bench noted. Was it recorded?

SIT had it. I will reconfirm it, replied the lawyer.

Sibal then read the statement from Deepak Shahs, a member of the BJP Vadodara unit, to claim that meetings had taken place.

The lawyer cited statements by Arvind Pandeya, who represented the state government before the Nanavati Shah Commission. I’m telling you all this so you can write in your book about how easily people can deceive the police … half the crowd hired the police, the other half turned to the other side , quoted Sibal.

Sibal said Pandeya said he advised government officials on the proceedings before the commission. In the sting, we showed that Pandeya admitted he had threatened him (former DGP RB Sreekumar), and in front of SIT he said he had not threatened him, Sibal stressed. He said the CD had been tampered with.

Sibal asked why the SIT had not investigated this.

However, the bench said they noted that the focus may not have been too much on this point.

See it in Tripura, Punjab, Delhi and other places

Sibal said that on February 27, 2002, there had been several messages warning the police of serious consequences but that no curfew had yet been imposed.

Quoting the Gujarat Police manual on violence prevention, Sibal highlighted preventive measures that can be taken to avoid community violence.

We see it in Tripura, Punjab, Delhi and many other places. The manual is just a printed word. Even the Constitution is in print … There is only this court that can energize this cold impression, he said.

Sibal also said that a VHP leader Jaydeep Patel, who was arrested in the Naroda Gam case, was officially given the bodyguard of 54 people who were killed in the Sabarmati train fire.

Sibal also read statements from an IPS agent in Bhavnagar. Here is a police officer who suspects that this is all happening, that the defendants, the police, the bureaucrats and the politicians are exchanging messages on cell phones … these files have never been analyzed, never studied.

Sibal then questioned the way the autopsy was performed at the marshalling yard.

The bench asked Sibal how this establishes a larger plot.

What is the relevance? asked the bench. For 20 minutes, you have been concentrating on the autopsy. What’s the context for a larger plot here?

Sibal said he would only respond with one line. Who instructed him? He said all of these details would be clear in the call tapes and the SIT should have investigated them.

The case will be heard next Tuesday.