Trump threatens to sue Pulitzer Prize board for Russiagate reporting honors





A lawyer representing former President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the Pulitzer Prize board over a former board’s decision to award two historical media outlets top honors in 2018 for Russiagate reporting .

In 2018, the Washington Post and New York Times teams received the National Reporting Award.

The organization describes the reasoning:

For very rich and relentlessly reported public interest coverage, which dramatically improved nations’ understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its ties to the Trump campaign, the president’s transition team elected and its possible administration. (The New York Times entry, submitted in this category, was challenged by the board of directors and subsequently jointly received the award.)

How we got here

Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his long-awaited report did not allege or establish that there was a grand conspiracy between the 45th campaign. president and the Russian Federation. Extract from the Mueller report:

As detailed in this report, the Special Council’s investigation established that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election primarily through two operations. First, a Russian entity ran a social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Second, a Russian intelligence service carried out computer hacking operations against entities, employees and volunteers working on the Clinton campaign and then released stolen documents. The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and was working to achieve that result, and that the campaign expected it to benefit electorally from the stolen and leaked information Thanks to Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

The Mueller report “discovered[] evidence of numerous ties (i.e. contacts) between Trump campaign officials and individuals with or claiming to have ties to the Russian government.

Then there’s the Steele Dossier case, a since-discredited opposition research paper prepared by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele and the firm Fusion GPS. The company was first funded at the behest of Trump’s GOP rivals, then funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. Among the unverified claims in the Steele dossier that contributed to the narrative that Trump was a Russian asset was the infamous “pee gang” allegation, in which the former president allegedly wished “to employ a number of prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” in front of him “on a bed the Obamas once slept on in Moscow.

In the aftermath of the scandal widely known as Russiagate, Special Advocate John Durham, charged with investigating the origins of the investigation into Russia, has so far indicted three people for: admittedly tampering with a e-mail that was used in a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) request for a warrant to monitor Carter Page, then a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign; allegedly lied to the FBI about their clients while promoting Trump-Russia relations; and for allegedly lying to the FBI about the procurement and the allegations made in the vulgar file.

The last indictment referred to the origins of the “pee tape” story.

Igor Danchenko, an analyst who worked on the Steele case, has been accused of repeatedly lying to FBI agents about where he got the information he gave Steele.

For example, an allegation in a company report [Steele Dossier] dated June 20, 2016, reported that Trump had previously engaged in salacious sexual activity while a guest at the Moscow hotel, according to the indictment.

In a recent interview, Steele said he had a less certain belief that the gang “probably exists”.

Last week, the Washington Post, in its own words, “took the unusual step of correcting and deleting large parts of two articles, published in March 2017 and February 2019, which identified a Belarusian-American businessman as a key source of the ‘Steele File’, a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information on then-candidate Donald Trump.

Where are we now

It was against this backdrop that Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba assaulted the Post and Times as well as the ever-changing Pulitzer Prize board over their media coverage.

“[I]It has recently become clear that the articles in question were based on incontestably false information provided by dubious sources who maliciously tried to mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of our clients, ”notes the lawyer. “These sources now face criminal charges for their unlawful conduct. “

Habba’s profile has been raised significantly lately in at least two other Trump name cases.

Section of letter highlights corrective actions taken by post after Russiagate narrative collapse [emphasis in original]:

Despite these revelations, the Pulitzer Prize committee took no action to correct, remove or repudiate the false information contained in the articles in question. Even one of the award recipients, The Washington Post, acknowledged the unsubstantiated nature of its reporting on these events. Specifically, on November 12, 2021, The Post withdrew statements from several articles regarding the Steele dossier and the alleged Russia-Trump connection and its editor proclaimed that The Post could no longer support the accuracy of such material from the ‘story. On the same day, The Post also ran an op-ed by one of its columnists calling on CNN to remove its coverage of the Steele file, noting that [t]Danchenko’s indictment contextualizes the fragility of the document and points to such misleading coverage as an example of why many people are suspicious of CNN.

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was nothing more than a politically motivated farce that attempted to create a false narrative that my campaign was supposed to collude with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence to back it up. allegation, “wrote Trump in his own letter, somewhat mistakenly, before attacking both outlets for their reliance on anonymous sourcing.

Again, while Mueller failed to substantiate the larger narrative, numerous “contacts” between Russian nationals and the 2016 Trump campaign were noted by the lawyers who prepared the report.

In bold underlined and underlined language typical of letters of formal notice, Habba promises legal action if the Pulitzer Prizes don’t do what his client asks.

“Based on the foregoing, the Pulitzer Prize Council is hereby requested to take immediate action to remove the New York Times and The Washington Post of the Pulitzer Prize from National Reporting 2018,” the letter continued. lawyer. “If the Pulitzer Prize committee does not do this, legal action will be taken against it. Please be guided accordingly.

Law & Crime has reached out to Bud Kliment, the acting Pulitzer Prize administrator (the person to whom the letter of request was addressed) and the organization itself for comment on this article, but no response was received at the time of writing. publication.

“I’m embarrassed that the great state of New York which allowed me to practice law also authorized Trump’s lawyer who sent this silly letter,” whistleblower lawyer Mark Zaid said via Twitter. “Gives the whole system a bad name.” It also shows why you shouldn’t practice law outside of your area of ​​expertise.

But there is a recent precedent here.

The Pulitzer Prizes in 2020 canceled the New York Times nomination as a finalist for the 2019 “International Reporting” award after the Times acknowledged that the “main parts” of the Caliphate podcast and the ISIS Files report turned out to be based on a hoax. In this case, the Pulitzer Prize jury “accepted the withdrawal of the nomination as an appropriate resolution”.

Trump himself expresses the desire for something similar, namely. the Times and Post awards in 2018.

“Ultimately, I hope the recipients of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, The New York Times and The Washington Post, will voluntarily return this award in light of recent revelations,” the former president’s letter concludes sadly. popular. “However, if they didn’t, I would expect you to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation, including stripping the recipients of their awards and retracting the false statements that remain on the Pulitzer website. Without holding the recipients to such a high level of responsibility, the integrity of the Pulitzer Prize namesake risks being entirely compromised. “

A postscript written in Trump’s signature sharp doodle adds:

Our country has been hit so hard by this criminal scam. Please do the right thing.

