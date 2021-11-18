Xi-Biden summit produces few breakthroughs

If you would like to receive China Brief in your inbox every Wednesday, please sign up here.

The highlights of this week: Mountain peak between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shows how the White House still lacks a coherent Chinese strategy, the US senator said. Marco rubio blocks candidate for US Ambassador to Beijing and China approves COVID-19 recall fire testing.

Xi-Biden Talk promises more discussions

The virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday produced little breakthrough, only the promise of future talks. Dialogue certainly avoids potentially disastrous misunderstandings, but the relentless insistence on talks is reminiscent of the Obama administration’s approach to China, in which meetings announced and the supposed chords produced almost zero results.

The Biden team seems torn between acknowledging the challenge posed by China and wanting to distance itself from the policies of former US President Donald Trump. The administration still doesn’t seem to have a coherent Chinese strategy, aside from vague buzzwords. Meanwhile, China called American companiestraditionally supporters of engagement because they want access to Chinese markets to pressure the White House.

This week’s meeting immediately led to a language dispute over Taiwan, with Chinese media claiming Biden reaffirmed US opposition to Taiwan independence. (China has a long history of deliberately distort position of the United States on Taiwan.) After speaking with Xi, Biden said casually that Taiwan is independent. He has been particularly careless with his language around Taiwan; some Chinese officials probably read this as a deliberate signal.

A concrete result of the meeting between Biden and Xi was an agreement to restore reporter is displayed between the two countries. Washington will again issue one-year visas instead of three months for Chinese state media, and Beijing will allow the the Wall Street newspaper, the Washington post, and the New York Times send journalists to China after expelling their employees in 2020. But it’s unclear whether specific correspondents will be allowed to return, and the deal does nothing to address broader issues related to press access foreigner in China.

China continues to persecute so-called local press assistants working for foreign mediaBloombergs Mist fan is still detained and threatened families of foreign journalists and state media journalists arrested with foreign relations. The few reporters who remained on the ground in China face increased harassment from the police and even from restless crowds. The language of the new agreement includes the standard caveat of relevant laws and regulations, which effectively allows China to do whatever it wants.

For the deal to be strong, the United States must push hard and not be afraid to reinstate restrictions. This applies to any other agreement resulting from the talks between Washington and Beijing. China’s promises make no sense without potential consequences, and safeguards to avoid conflict are useless if Chinese domestic nationalism is not controlled. If China is serious about tempering things, that should show up in the state media’s tone towards the United States in the coming months.

Rubio temporarily blocks the ambassador. US Senator Marco Rubio has put on hold on the appointment of career diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, arguing that his career has been defined by the failure to understand the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and that he serves societies without a nation. Burns had to navigate the nomination process.

Rubios’ objections are absurd: Burnss previous career has largely focused on Russia and NATO, and while he has spent time as a consultant, so do almost everyone appointed by the US government. But the movement is part of the Republican obstructionism this left Biden with just 9% of the ambassadors in place and hampered US diplomacy.

Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese tennis player Peng shuai has not been seen since the publication of a statement that she was sexually assaulted by the top leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Zhang Gaoli. The Womens Tennis Association, as well as renowned players such as Naomi Osaka, spoke in favor of it.

In response, Chinese State Television released a letter claiming to be from Peng who said she was fine and none of the allegations were true; his tone did nothing to dispel the concerns. The screenshot of the letter shared by state television channel CGTN, which regularly broadcasts videos of forced confessionaccidentally included a word processing cursor, suggesting the letter was composed by CGTN itself.

Xis historic resolution. After meeting last week, the Sixth Plenum of the Communist Party of China released its historical statementonly the third in history. Unsurprisingly, the resolution places a heavy emphasis on Xi, who is mentioned 24 times more than even Mao Zedong. In addition to glorifying Xi, the document emphasizes the continuity and integrity of the central party; it also praises the Maoist reforms and policies before the Cultural Revolution.

Joseph Torigian, a specialist in Maoist history, has a helpful guide to the resolution.

Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. China approved recall tests using more effective mRNA vaccines, after fearing that Vaccines made in China offer less protection than vaccines made in the West and their effectiveness is rapidly eroding. This creates a problem not only for China, but also for many developing countries dependent on Chinese vaccine supplies. Meanwhile, China is struggling with when it can afford to relax its zero COVID-19 policy, which has saved many lives but is proving increasingly onerous on citizens.

The last problem is the delta variant epidemic in the north dalian city, which reports higher numbers than any Chinese city since mid-2020. Of course, those 52 case numbers on Thursday are tiny compared to the rest of the world. But Chinese leaders see each of these cases as a potentially explosive threat. Travel bans and other concerns are likely to lead to a muted Spring Festival next year, especially as it opens at the same time as the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Panel recommends investment restrictions. The Chinese-American Economic and Security Review Boards Annual Report, commissioned by Congress, calls for security restrictions on US business investment in China. The panel argues that these investments create dangerous dependency and allow Beijing to exert undue influence over U.S. companies, especially as the Chinese government increasingly takes control of the private sector.

The report draws particular attention to variable interest entities, an old but dubious method used by Western companies to invest in China via third country arrangements. The panel has a distinctly hawkish slant, but, as I’ve argued, Wall Street and Western business consultants are urged to ignore the political risk in China. Not surprisingly, they are pushing against any restrictions.

Solutions for the supply chain? While global supply chains are still frayed, some small American companies are turning to a drastic solution: go to China to oversee the process and recover goods themselves. This desperation shows how bad things are; trying to negotiate Chinese factories and customs procedures directly is difficult for foreigners, especially with COVID-19 restrictions. (It also seems like a great opportunity for a smart consulting firm to step in and offer some help navigating the process.)

One question all of this raises is what China’s military logistics look like in the event of a conflict. In China’s last war, the invasion of Vietnam in 1979, internal supply chains were so poor that tank commanders sent their soldiers back to factories that produced tank parts to bring them back directly. I once thought that the expertise purchased by Alibaba and others would make traditionally slow military supply chains more efficient. Now I wonder how bad the effect of a seizure would be.