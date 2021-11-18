Modis party bans non-vegetarian food carts in four Indian cities





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Party has banned the street sale of all non-vegetarian dishes, including eggs and fish, in four major cities in his home state of Gujarat because it offends people. Hindu religious feelings. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipalities in Gujarats’ largest city, Ahmedabad, imposed the restrictions this week, following those similarly enforced in neighboring towns of Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara, which ordered the removal of non-vegetarian food carts from all major roads. The embargo also prevents vendors from selling their wares within 100 meters of all religious places, parks and educational institutions in these towns, with local BJP advisers saying the food negatively impacted the minds of local people. people, especially children. Vadodaras municipal commissioner Hitendra Patel has bluntly defended its ban, claiming to have received numerous petitions from locals claiming that the public sale of meat on the city’s roads undermines their inherent Hindu traditions. The majority Hindu community in India is considered vegetarian, which is traditionally considered sattwic, or purifying the mind and body. Most public establishments, including schools and universities, never serve non-vegetarian food, a particular Indian-English classification that characterizes anyone who eats meat, chicken, fish, or eggs, or all four. . Complex prohibitions Eggs, for example, are not part of the free lunch program for poor students in government-funded schools. Since the BJP came to federal power in 2014, it has made India’s eating habits an integral part of its policy, imposing complex bans on individual beef consumption and banning the slaughter of cows, because the animals were considered sacred by the majority Hindu community in India. Subsequently, the BJP gradually extended this ban on beef to all other non-vegetarian dishes, and over the past seven years has often banned its consumption on Hindu religious festivals in several states it governed. In August, the BJP government of the state of Uttar Pradesh, north of Delhi, completely banned the sale of meat in the temple city of Mathura, which is about 180 km from the federal capital and has more than 2, 6 million inhabitants. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the restriction was imposed at the request of local Hindu priests. Gujarat opposition Congress Party leader Manish Doshi said the ban on non-vegetarian food carts was a diversionary tactic by the BJP to distract from more serious issues such as rampant unemployment, inflation and rising fuel prices. Other analysts said the food cart veto was a calculated move by the BJP to harass Muslims, who largely control India’s meat trade.

