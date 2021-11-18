Trump’s ‘Old Crow’ nickname Mitch McConnell keeps changing





Donald Trump – the disgraced former president and the frustrated insult comic – uses what remains of his political platform and media clout to create a nasty new nickname for Mitch McConnell, the Republican Minority Leader in the Senate . Last week Trump trotted “Old Crow Mitch McConnell”. A little low energy? Trump himself seemed to admit it when he released statements this week embellishing the epithet, alternately, “Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell”, “Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell” and “You Broken Old Crow” .

The Kentucky senator, of course, has no shortage of nicknames. His enemies have long observed his resemblance to a turtle. While the backstory is now too tortured to break down, McConnell himself has ironically adopted the nickname “Cocaine Mitch”. And at the height of concern over Russian interference in the US election, Democrats put themselves in McConnell’s shoes with the melodious “Moscow Mitch”.

And Trump giving McConnell the treatment of a “Little Marco,” “Lyin ‘Ted,” or “Crooked Hillary” is actually a sea change for the old allies. Trump and McConnell were very good together – a dynamic duo pursuing the takeover of a co-equal branch of government.

In a historic collaboration, they confirmed more than 200 Conservative justices to the federal bench, including a third of the Supreme Court. All this success in court has obscured the couple’s temperamental differences: McConnell being Washington’s bloodless negotiator; Trump being the anti-establishment brawler. The @realdonaldtrump even used to tweet sweet words to “our great Kentucky Senator” praising his “Great Leadership!”

But that relationship deteriorated after Trump encouraged insurgents who would storm Capitol Hill on Jan.6. forms as a Republican of the Chamber of Commerce which concludes agreements for the benefit of its backers. Trump, out of power and without a social media platform, has been relegated to sidelining and posting rants on his Save America website.

The source of Trump’s current anger is McConnell’s involvement in the passage of the $ 1.2 trillion Biden infrastructure package, which gave the 46th president a victory lap and, far more importantly, enabled huge federal investments in roads, bridges and clean water. (Trump has unfortunately failed to honor similar bills, despite countless false-start “infrastructure weeks”.)

In his latest barely English and maniacally capitalized rant, Trump denounces the “incompetence” of “Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell” for participating in Biden’s “Green New Deal” bill. Trump blames McConnell for not fully utilizing the leverage of a potential default on federal government debt, instead agreeing to a two-month debt ceiling extension that Trump moans “allowed Democrats to recover”. Trump warns McConnell’s ‘dumb’ mistake could now help Democrats get ‘another even bigger victory’ as they pursue Biden’s Build Back Better package, which the former president may be seething with votes of Republican senators.

While denigrating McConnell as “stupid” and “a fool”, Trump implores McConnell to rethink his strategy: “Use the debt ceiling as it should have been used, old raven shattered”, suggesting that a default on full faith and America’s credit would “hurt” our country far less than that horrible bill. The angry ex-president warns the GOP that any elected official voting for Build Back Better “will never get Trump approval.”

Why is Trump invoking an “Old Crow” for McConnell’s spirit animal? The truth is, there seems to be a hint of awe in the insult. Crows are cunning. They are smart. They take care of themselves and survive as circumstances change. It’s a contrast to the bombastic Trump who enjoys living in a world of black and white, winners and losers. “That’s what he does,” Trump scoffs, spitting at the Kentucky senator’s strategy: “If you can’t beat them, join them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-mcconell-old-crow-insults-infrastructure-1259114/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos