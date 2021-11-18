PM Modi will lay the foundation for the ultra-mega solar park in Jhansi on Friday





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a massive commemoration of the birth anniversary of Queen of Jhansi and 1857 warrior Laxmibai on November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi in Bundelkhand is expected to boost his campaign in this region. The Prime Minister, in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to launch a series of projects focusing mainly on the supply of running water and employment via a propulsion unit as part of a future defense corridor. The lighting of Jhansi Fort and the renovation of Sainik schools in the area, as well as other infrastructure projects are also part of the plan. Starting with projects under the next four Jalshakti Project Defense Corridor, in addition to a tribute to the value of Rani Laxmibai, the Prime Minister’s visit will be marked by a three-day extravaganza co-hosted by the Ministry of Defense, Indian Army and UP government. Centered on the 75 years of India’s independence, commemorated as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the state government will also host events such as Rani Yatra, Run for Rani, kavi sammelan, tiranga yatra, Deepanjali and cultural programs from November 17 to 19. The Rashtra Raksha Parv, celebrated in Jhansi to mark Maharani Laxmibai’s birthday, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the state government, began on Wednesday. PM Modi will reach Jhansi at the closing ceremony of the event. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the first project at the Jhansi node of the defense corridor. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a new kiosk and a mobile application prepared at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a dozen development projects. This includes laying the foundation stone for an ultra-mega solar power plant with a capacity of 600 MW in Jhansi. The PM will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Along with this, the foundation stone for the Jhansi unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited will also be laid by him. Not only that, the simulator training center of NCC, Alumni Association NCC will also be launched and PM Modi will also inaugurate the Arjun dam project in Mahoba. On November 19, the Prime Minister will set the BJP’s electoral agenda in Bundelkhand at two public meetings in Mahoba and Jhansi. The Jhansi Fair held at the Jhansi Jalsa Festival remains the center of attraction in which a Rani Laxmibai-based exhibit and an armed forces equipment exhibit are held during the three-day event. Not only that, the Air Force’s Galaxy Sky Diving program at Hathi Mela Ground is also catching people’s attention. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Jhansi Knot of Bharat Dynamics Limited being built as part of the UP Defense Industrial Corridor. This unit will be built on 183 hectares at a cost of 400 crores. Guided anti-tank missiles, surface / air-to-air missiles, underwater weapons, countermeasures systems will be manufactured here. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the ultra-mega solar power plant with a capacity of 600 MW in Garautha. It will also inaugurate the Atal Ekta park built by the Jhansi Development Authority at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore on an area of ​​approximately 4 hectares. It will also inaugurate a library with a collection of 8,000 books, an open gym and a theater with a capacity of 500 people. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

