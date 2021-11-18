Xi tightened his control over the PLA





Measures taken during his reign include major border defense operations, party document says



The new history resolution adopted last week by China’s ruling Communist Party said President Xi Jinping had tightened control over the military to address parties that clearly lacked leadership from the armed forces under his leadership. predecessors. The full text of the resolution, released Tuesday evening, listed some of the actions taken by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) under Xi, who is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission. These included what the document described as major border defense operations. No details He did not specify what these major operations were. China has unresolved land borders with India and Bhutan. In April 2020, the PLA mobilized two divisions and committed multiple transgressions across the Real Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, triggering the worst crisis along the border in many years. Talks to resolve the tensions are still ongoing. The armed forces remained determined to conduct military struggles in a flexible manner to counter military provocations from outside forces, and they created a powerful deterrent against separatist activities aimed at Taiwan independence, according to the resolution. They have carried out major operations related to border defense, protection of China’s maritime rights, counterterrorism and maintenance of stability, disaster rescue and relief, fight against COVID-19, peacekeeping and escort services, humanitarian aid and international military cooperation. Last week’s resolution on history was only the third such document putting forward the official point of view on the history of the party, following resolutions passed by Mao Zedong in 1945 and Deng Xiaoping in 1981. The new resolution was more about the future than the past. He essentially reaffirmed the official point of view on history, saying that the fundamental points and conclusions of past resolutions remain valid to this day. He repeated the conclusion reached in 1981 on Maos’ mistakes by noting that mistakes were made and that Mao Zedong’s theoretical and practical mistakes regarding class struggle in a socialist society became more and more serious, leading to disasters of the Cultural Revolution. Criticism of predecessors Much of the new resolution emphasizes the emphasis on Mr. Xis’ leadership and calling on the party to support its grassroots status. He only briefly mentioned Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, and implicitly criticized certain aspects of their leadership, especially on military matters. For a while, party leadership over the military was clearly lacking, he noted. Had this problem not been completely addressed, it would not only have diminished the military’s combat capability, but also undermined the key political principle that the party commands the gun. The document says that Mr. Xis’ leadership has stepped up oversight of the military, including strengthening troop training and combat readiness, and it reiterated China’s stated goals of completing the modernization of its military. armed forces by 2035 and build a world-class army by 2050, which observers consider to be on par with the United States Work vigorously To build strong people’s armed forces, it is of paramount importance to maintain the fundamental principle and system of absolute party leadership over the army, to ensure that the supreme leadership and command authority belong to the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC), and to fully implement the system of CMC chairman assuming overall responsibility, the resolution said, adding that by focusing on this issue, the Central Committee and CMC have worked vigorously to govern the army with strict discipline in all respects. He noted how serious violations of party discipline and state laws, including those involving Guo Boxiong, Xu Caihou, Fang Fenghui and Zhang Yang, have been thoroughly investigated and punished, and their negative influence was completely eliminated, referring to the high generals who had been purged.

