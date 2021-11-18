Trump asks Court of Appeals to keep his attempt to overthrow democracy a secret





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in power by effectively overturning the Constitution should be kept under wraps under that same concept of executive privilege documents, his lawyers told a federal appeals court a week after the same argument was rejected by a trial judge.

Lawyers Jesse Binnall and Justin Clark warn that if judges allow the House special committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to have access to Trump’s documents, future presidents will suffer as well.

It is naive to assume that the fallout will be limited to President Trump or the events of January 6, 2021. Every Congress will point out something unprecedented about that president to justify a request for his presidential records, they wrote in a file this week. to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In these hyper-partisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival.

The Biden White House, the House committee, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan all accepted as a basic premise that the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill was an extraordinary event that calls for extraordinary action.

The documents shed light on events at the White House on and around January 6 and focus on select committees that must understand the facts behind the most serious attack on federal government operations since the war of Secession, wrote White House lawyer Dana Remus. in a letter of October 8 to the National Archives, approving the publication of the first batch of documents.

Chutkan, in his Nov. 9 decision denying Trump an injunction to block the release of these documents, wrote: The court finds that the public interest lies in not allowing the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to be enjoined to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from happening again.

Trump and his lawyers, however, appear to deny that January 6 was anything special and essentially argue that the then president’s role in instigating what happened that day should be treated as a Normal White House deliberation and decision-making and, therefore, executive-protected favors the idea that a president should be able to receive candid advice from advisers without fear of public disclosure.

Congressional Democrats have created the United States House Special Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in order to effectively intimidate and harass President Trump and his closest advisers under the pretext of investigating the events of January 6, 2021, wrote Binnall and Clark.

Trump, however, had previously been indicted for inciting the attack in the final days of his tenure. And in recent months, more information has emerged that details how he and his advisers discussed the use of the military to seize voting machines and force states to re-run the elections before finally agreeing on a plan to force Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally reject the Electoral College count. and declare Trump the winner.

Michael Luttig, a retired federal appeals judge and a longtime favorite in conservative circles, said Trump’s efforts to keep deliberations on such activity a secret may well be dismissed out of hand. The Supreme Court would likely never uphold an assertion of executive privilege that protects illegality, he said.

Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard, said deliberations on overturning an election would fall outside the scope and responsibilities of the parameters of the presidency defined by the United States Supreme Court when it decided not to not let President Richard Nixon keep his taped conversations about The Watergate Burglary and Hiding a Secret.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the United States Capitol on January 6 before storming the building. Trump’s lawyers now argue that Democrats in Congress are investigating the Capitol Riot “to effectively intimidate and harass President Trump and his closest advisers.”

Liu Jie / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Binnall and Clark filed their brief on Tuesday. The House and the National Archives, represented by the Justice Department, are due to file a response by Monday, with a response brief from Trump’s lawyers due Nov. 24. The three-judge appeal panel has scheduled oral argument for November 30.

The losing party is likely to file an appeal with the Supreme Court, although it is not clear whether the High Court will accept it.

Trump in January became the first president in 232 years of U.S. elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully to his successor.

He spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the November 3, 2020 contest that he lost, starting his pre-dawn November 4 lies that he had truly won in a landslide and had his victory stolen from him. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states.

Trump and some of his advisers have even discussed the use of the military by invoking insurgency law or declaring martial law to retain power despite the election defeat, including seizing voting machines and ordering new votes in states narrowly won by Democrat Joe Biden.

But military leaders had previously made it clear that they would not get involved in the political process. So after the Electoral College finally voted on December 14, formalizing Bidens’ victory, Trump instead turned to a last-minute plan focused on January 6. pro forma certification of congressional election results.

Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington that day, then told the tens of thousands of people who showed up to walk on Capitol Hill to intimidate Pence into doing what Trump wanted. When you catch someone in a scam, you are allowed to follow very different rules, Trump said.

The crowd of supporters he instigated tried to make his offer by storming the building. They even chanted Hang Mike Pence after the vice president refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

One policeman died after being assaulted during the insurgency, and four others committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed. One of the rioters was shot and killed as she climbed through a broken window into an anteroom containing members of the House still evacuating, and three other people in the crowd died in the melee.

Although the House impeached Trump for inciting the attack, all but seven Senate Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, chose not to condemn him, leaving Trump to continue his political career even then. that he is facing several inquiries into his post-election actions.

Trump and his allies are now engaged in a campaign to portray the shot-dead rioter, Ashli ​​Babbitt, as a martyr and the hundreds of others who have been arrested as victims of political persecution. Trump himself continues to suggest that he will run for the 2024 GOP nomination and use his Save America committee money to continue spreading the same lies that resulted in the January 6 violence.

