Open borders could signal Indo-Pakistan thaw

Pakistan last week granted visas to 3000 Indian pilgrims visit various Sikh shrines on the Pakistani side of the border. Islamabad had previously refused these requests. In a separate move, India has reopened the so-called Kartarpur Corridor across the border from Punjab.

The unusual goodwill between the two governments is probably not the cause of the change. But political changes on both sides appear to align with a possible thaw in relations. Whatever the motivation, these small and one-off steps so far suggest a path to a less gloomy and more hopeful phase in bilateral relations. That said, any optimism must be strongly dismissed when it comes to the troubled relationship between India and Pakistan.

Amidst the endless bad news about Indo-Pakistani relations, there is finally something to celebrate this week. This comes from attempts to open if only a tiny bit the tightly controlled and heavily guarded land border between the two countries. These measures are aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods across the border into the Punjab, a single geographic and cultural region that was severely divided between India and Pakistan during the partition of India in 1947.

Amidst the endless bad news about Indo-Pakistani relations, there is finally something to celebrate this week. This comes from attempts to open if only a tiny bit the tightly controlled and heavily guarded land border between the two countries. These measures are aimed at facilitating the movement of people and goods across the border into the Punjab, a single geographic and cultural region that was severely divided between India and Pakistan during the partition of India in 1947.

The unusual goodwill between the two governments is probably not the cause of the change. But political changes on both sides appear to align with a possible thaw in relations. Whatever the motivation, these small and one-off steps so far suggest a path to a less gloomy and more hopeful phase in bilateral relations. That said, any optimism must be strongly dismissed when it comes to the troubled relationship between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan last week granted visas to 3000 Indian pilgrims visit various Sikh shrines on the Pakistani side of the border. Islamabad had previously refused these requests. In a separate move, India has reopened the so-called Kartarpur Corridor across the border from Punjab.

The corridor allows Indian pilgrims to travel, visa-free, nearly 5 kilometers from the Pakistani border to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, who founded the Sikh religion six centuries ago. The corridor was put in place at the end of 2019 after complex negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad. It was closed in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the subcontinent.

The second, and perhaps the most significant, surprise was when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that his government was going consider favorably the request of the Afghan brothers for the transport of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis. This week, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Commerce in Kabul told reporters that the issue was now resolved and India could now send the wheat to Afghanistan via the Wagah border in Pakistan.

It was not an easy decision to make; Pakistan sat on a Indian request for the land transport of food aid to Afghanistan for weeks. The reluctance is rooted in Pakistan’s longstanding refusal to let India use its territory to move goods to Afghanistan and Central Asia. However, it authorizes the transport of Afghan goods to India.

Skeptics, however, point to the obstacles that could still hamper these expeditions. Even if Pakistan is prepared to let wheat pass through Afghanistan, logistical arrangements could be quite demanding at a border that has long been designed to discourage trade and travel.

Despite numerous demands over the past two decades by successive US administrations and Afghan governments, Pakistan has rejected all proposals to give India access to transit. But where other Afghan governments have failed, the Taliban seem to have been successful in persuading Pakistan to change its policy. Pakistan has made it clear that it is acceding to the Afghan request, not the Indian appeal, and only on an exceptional basis.

While pressure from the Taliban was a new factor, the 2022 elections in the Indian part of Punjab, the province of the same name, appear to be the trigger for change in New Delhi. All major parties, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, have called for the Kartarpur corridor to be reopened. Guru Nanaks’ traditional birthday celebration on Friday added to the urgency.

Although the demand for easy access to Nanak’s birthplace is as old as the partition of India, the problem has been caught up in the lingering conflict between India and Pakistan. The then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed the corridor in 1999, but it was difficult to get it started.

In 2018, the corridor proposal was reactivated by Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Khan, who had just been elected prime minister, was enthusiastic in his support. The celebrations for the 550th anniversary of Nanak’s birth in 2019 provided the political context. In India, the offer was seen with a lot of suspicion given that Pakistan has long supported Sikh militant groups fighting for the secession of Punjab from India.

Modi, recognizing the enormous importance of the initiatives for Indian Sikhs, quickly accepted the corridor proposal and set the conditions for its construction. It was implemented in November 2019, and despite heightened tensions in Kashmir, the The Kartarpur Corridor has endured until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bajwa appears to have been the driving force behind other recent attempts to de-escalate relations with India. He blessed a behind-the-scenes engagement that culminated in a surprising ceasefire deal in Kashmir earlier this year. The military ceasefire was supported by a political commitment to address each other fundamental questions and concerns that tend to disturb the peace and lead to violence. Indeed, expectations that the two sides will take further steps to mutually tackle the fundamental issues of cross-border terrorism for India and Kashmir for Pakistan have rapidly increased.

Optimism regarding Indo-Pakistani relations was boosted by two other developments. In a major speech in March, Bajwa called for reorienting Pakistan’s foreign policy from geopolitics to geoeconomics. He stressed the importance of good neighborly relations with Afghanistan and India. Weeks later, Pakistan relaxed the trade ban, announcing it would import sugar and cotton from India, which offer competitive prices and easy access. But Khan quickly reversed his decision and a familiar thrill again seemed to befall relations between the two countries.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the differences between Bajwa and Khan on Indian politics and foreign policy in general. While Bajwa seemed to be exploring a way out of the Dead end in Kashmir Along with India, Khans’ demands on Modi were a maximalist overthrow of India’s 2019 Constitutional Amendment that changed Kashmir’s political status to India.

Interestingly, the differences between Bajwa and Khan seem to have reversed the traditional political divide in Pakistan. Normally, the military hardline held back civilian leaders who tried to engage India. However, today it is the other way around. Now Bajwa seems more open than Khan to a positive relationship with India as he examines Pakistan’s long-term challenges.

This summer, India took a back seat with Pakistan as the Afghan situation rapidly evolved. Meanwhile, tensions between Bajwa and Khan escalated over the appointment of a new chef for the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency: Inter-Services Intelligence. Bajwa has won this round and his candidate, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, is expected to take the reins at the end of this week.

Will this victory over Khan allow Bajwa to also regain the political initiative over India? Can he override Khan’s veto and revive the Bajwa doctrine on easing tensions? On the Indian side, Modi has enough political capital to overcome any opposition to the peace movements with Pakistan. He can easily pick up on the ceasefire and trade initiatives earlier this year.

For Bajwa, a struggling economy and growing difficulties with national militant groups should even welcome a brief respite from the conflict with India. For Modi, the steady escalation of the border crisis with China that began in early 2020 should make a break in tensions with Pakistan quite appealing. Even if the optimism must be contained, it is clear that the opening of the Punjabi border opens up new possibilities for further easing of Indo-Pakistani relations.