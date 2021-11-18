Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits mistake in handling sleaze as MPs grill it, Europe News & Top Stories
LONDON (AFP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his botched attempt to overhaul Parliament’s standards system that has sparked a weeks-long slump for the ruling Tories as he faced a grilling of from lawmakers Wednesday, November 17.
As opposition parties came under attack and grassroots Conservative MPs were deeply unhappy, the struggling UK leader admitted he had made a ‘mistake’, as senior colleagues questioned him for two hours during an examination session held three times a year.
This came shortly after angry exchanges with Labor leader Keir Starmer – and, exceptionally, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle – over accusations of improper conduct, and before he met conservative lawmakers for a separate inquisition.
Johnson’s grueling day follows weeks of controversy sparked by his unsuccessful attempt to overhaul the internal MP policing system, just as Tory Owen Paterson was suspended for lobbying ministers at two companies who had him on the payroll.
“It was a total mistake not to see that Owen’s breach of the rules … made any discussion of anything else impossible,” Johnson told Parliament’s top all-party oversight committee. .
“The intention was not really to exonerate anyone. The intention was to see if there was a way, on a multi-party basis, to improve the system.
“Looking back, it was clearly wrong to think that we could confuse the two things,” Johnson added, adding that he regretted the decision.
‘I am in charge!’
Hours earlier, Starmer called Johnson a ‘coward’ for refusing to apologize for his role in the saga – a remark the Labor leader later withdrew.
Johnson also clashed with the normally mild-tempered Hoyle about his demeanor during the weekly “Prime Minister’s Questions” as he tried to turn the tide by demanding answers from Starmer.
“You may be the Prime Minister of this country, but in this house I am in charge! Hoyle bellowed, ordering the British leader to “sit down”.
Westminster has been consumed since late October by the row that MPs supplemented their state-funded salaries with lucrative second jobs, fueling accusations of conflicts of interest.
Paterson’s conduct was quickly overshadowed by revelations that many other MPs had well-paying second jobs, especially lawyer and former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.
He has been accused of using his parliamentary office for outside legal work, which has earned him over 6 million (S $ 11 million) since he became an MP in 2005, in addition to his annual salary of MP – currently about 82,000.
Paterson has since resigned from Parliament, while Cox denies breaking the rules.
UK lawmakers are allowed to take on outside roles, as long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their offices or parliamentary resources for such work.
Paid lobbying is also prohibited, with accusations of wrongdoing being examined by parliamentary standards oversight bodies.
‘Unbelievable’
After an avalanche of negative headlines and plummeting poll notes, Johnson tried to take center stage on Tuesday by backing proposals to ban lawmakers from acting as paid political consultants and advisers.
The move came as Labor unveiled plans for a House of Commons vote on banning MPs from such roles as well as being paid directors on a strict schedule, which Starmer said had forced Johnson’s hand.
The Labor plan lost by 51 votes on Wednesday night, with lawmakers instead backing a government amendment calling for a parliamentary committee to propose reforms to a code of conduct for MPs by early next year.
The opposition has criticized this as “warm watered down words” and always open to interpretation, and there is concern about its intention in the Conservative ranks as well.
“Frankly, he just doesn’t get it,” Starmer said shortly after the vote.
“It is incredible that after the last few weeks the Prime Minister has again asked his MPs to vote against an action plan on standards,” he added.
At a meeting of his backbenchers on Wednesday night, Johnson reportedly faced discontent.
Laura Kuenssberg, political editor for the BBC, said a participant subsequently texted her saying he “looks weak and looks weak … (his) authority is evaporating” .
