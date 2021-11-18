Politics
Biden doesn’t mention China’s role in 100,000 US drug overdoses
President Biden released a statement on Wednesday mourning the more than 100,000 Americans who died last year of drug overdoses – not to mention China’s leading role in the export of fentanyl, which has resulted in the annual increase of 29 % of deaths.
Almost two-thirds of deaths have been caused by fentanyl and related synthetic opioids which can kill a person in extremely low doses. Fentanyl is increasingly being added to non-opioid drugs such as cocaine and counterfeit prescriptions.
In some areas of New York City, including the Bronx and the north coast of Staten Island, more than 75% of overdose deaths involved fentanyl.
“Today, new data reveals that our country has reached a tragic milestone: more than 100,000 lives have been lost due to the overdose epidemic from April of last year to April of this year,” he said. Biden said. “As we continue to make progress in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot ignore this epidemic of losses, which has affected families and communities across the country.”
Biden, who held a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, said that “my administration is committed to doing everything in our power to fight drug addiction and end the epidemic of overdoses.” noting budget requests for substance abuse treatment, prevention and harm reduction programs.
“To all those families who have mourned the loss of a loved one and to all those people who are dealing with drug addiction or who are recovering: you are in our hearts, and you are not alone. Together we will turn the tide of this epidemic, ”Biden said.
But the statement did not mention China in a notable break with former President Donald Trump, who has frequently denounced Chinese exports of fentanyl, which is smuggled into the United States via Mexico and international postal services. Trump boasted that Xi agreed to impose the death penalty on traffickers.
Fentanyl was not among the more than a dozen topics listed by the White House as topics discussed by Biden and Xi this week. The readings also did not mention whether Biden responded to China’s refusal to cooperate with an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
In contrast, Trump said in 2019, “I told President Xi we cannot let fentanyl enter our country. Almost 100 percent comes from China. It is devastating. As you know, better than me, it’s devastating. And he promised to… make it a criminal act at the highest level, which in China means the death penalty.
Trump has regularly criticized Xi for failing to keep that pledge.
“He said he was going to stop fentanyl from entering our country, it’s all from China; he didn’t, ”Trump said later.
Illegal trade became a key sticking point in US-China talks ahead of the Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020. While not directly addressed in the deal, Trump argued that “it does is not part of the trade deal, but it is part of the trade deal ”because of Xi’s verbal assurances.
Washington Examiner reporter Christian Datoc asked about China’s role during a Wednesday concert on Air Force One with White House spokesman Chirs Meagher.
Datoc asked Meagher to talk about China “exporting fentanyl to the United States and the Chinese government’s efforts to fix it.”
Meagher did not mention China in his response and instead focused on requests for the national budget to meet treatment and prevention efforts.
According to a 2020 Drug Enforcement Administration report, China remains a top supplier of illegally imported fentanyl to the United States, although Xi’s reforms appear to have reduced China’s dominance in this market.
“While Mexico and China are the main source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances shipped directly to the United States, India is emerging as a source of finished fentanyl powder and fentanyl precursor chemicals. . ” the DEA report noted.
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said wednesday that this year alone, the DEA has seen enough fentanyl to provide every member of the population of the United States with a lethal dose and that we are still seizing more fentanyl every day.
– Additional reports by Nolan Hicks
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/17/biden-doesnt-mention-chinese-role-on-100k-drug-overdoses-in-us/
