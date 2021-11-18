For Republicans now, all roads lead to Donald Trump





GOP Representative Liz Cheney, a diehard Tory daughter of a diehard Tory Vice President, has been excommunicated from the Wyoming Republican Party. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, who tweeted a bizarre anime video showing him appearing to kill Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is pardoned at a House GOP caucus meeting. (And when Democrats decided to censor him and remove him from his committee duties on Wednesday, only two Republicans agreed his behavior warranted such punishment. The final vote was 223-207.) he of those 13 members of the House who dared to vote for the Biden? infrastructure bill, what do two-thirds of the American public really want? There is talk of stripping them of their missions in committee.

As only Alice in Wonderland could ask Republicans, “Who in the world am I? Ah, that’s the big puzzle.”

Well, maybe not such a puzzle.

Meet the Trump 2022 Caucus, where all that matters is whether a) you are ready to say the 2020 election was rigged, b) you voted against impeachment, and c) whatever Trump is against. (like the infrastructure bill) you’re against, too. There is only room in your heart for Donald Trump.

If you’re Kevin McCarthy, add another priority: becoming Speaker of the House, which you think you need Trump for. (Even though the ever-staunch Trump has told people he doesn’t really like you and that he could jihadize your candidacy for president, even if you win back the majority in the House. The august Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be in favor of this program.) Some might be able to summon a little pity for McCarthy, who, after all, tries to navigate his moderates and his henchmen Gosar, but no. After all, how much is a speakership worth? Enough, apparently, to justify a defense of Gosar on the grounds that the Democrats are just a bunch of hypocrites, abusing their power by taking action against a member who threatened the life of another member. (Let’s just remember that Republicans also shrugged or fled to the hills when asked about Trump’s offensive, if not dangerous, tweets. So at least they’re consistent.)

But I digress. Return to the current GOP scenario. The concern, according to former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye, is that the party is heading to a place where “we don’t have to accept elections and politics don’t matter, like penalizing people who vote for an infrastructure bill. ” (Not to mention the fact that Trump himself flared up in 2019 for a $ 2 trillion measure until he stepped down because Democrats wouldn’t stop their investigations of him.) And the question, adds Heye, is “How do we overcome this?”

Good question, but difficult to answer given what’s going on with Trump’s heavy footprint in the GOP primaries. Its verification process seems to revolve around a central question: who loves me the most? To hell with personal vulnerabilities.

As a result, according to my latest tally, there are two Trump-approved Senate candidates who have been accused of domestic violence: in Pennsylvania, party leader Sean Parnell was accused by his ex-wife of strangling her. and hit one. of their children – charges he denies. And in Georgia, Trump’s pal Herschel Walker had to answer questions about his ex-wife’s accusation that he had pointed a gun at her head. He said in a 2008 CNN interview that he did not recall being violent towards his wife, but he did not deny it. A Walker’s candidacy isn’t exactly what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had in mind, but Walker now has his blessing. Go figure it out. But wait. There is one aspiring senator with allegations of sexual misconduct against him who is still vying for Trump’s endorsement: former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Never mind that he resigned as governor in 2018 after revelations of an affair with a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and threats of blackmail. Greitens admitted the case, but denied the rest. He’s a Trumpist now, like many in the Missouri GOP primary race for the US Senate. So the primary is getting ugly, which isn’t a happy place for Republicans as they struggle to see who Trump loves the most. The list of potential problems is long: Trump wants former Georgia Senator David Perdue to run against Gov. Brian Kemp. , who actually had the temerity to challenge Trump’s rigged electoral conspiracy theories. GOP candidates in Arizona always talk about rigged elections to make Trump happy, just like Republicans in Ohio. It’s like they have nothing else to run on. The irony, of course, is that they do.

All of this appeals to Democrats. “He raised problematic and imperfect candidates,” said David Bergstein, spokesperson for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. “It intensified the vicious and costly internal struggles. And it deterred some candidates from participating in certain races.”

Consider GOP New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu – considered an excellent Senate recruit – who recently refused to run for the seat. While he has declared himself a Trump supporter in the past, he was also re-elected in 2020 with 65% of the vote, 20 points better than Trump. Regarded as a moderate, he complained about traffic jams in Washington as a reason to vote against a race. But he’s not exactly a candidate who would have been delighted to worship at Trump’s sanctuary. Of course, the divisive primaries may fade by next November. And there’s no doubt the Democrats are fighting an uphill battle given President Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings. Not to mention the fact that 70% of Americans say the economy is in bad shape. And yes, Republican Glenn Youngkin won in Virginia riding the Trump Effect. But remember: he didn’t have a primary, winning a party convention. And in a blue state, establishing some distance with the ex-president is an easier task. Trump always says Youngkin won because of him.

Since Mar-a-Lago, Trump has been happily playing kingmaker, and it works. The new Republican candidates are afraid to challenge him; Republican incumbents also curl up. And it’s only getting worse. Among the talking points: McConnell is expected to resign; anyone who votes for the Biden legislation should be punished; the rigged election was real; there was no insurrection on January 6.

Republicans, in an otherwise admirable political environment, are somehow pushed by the man who lost everything for them. A real Alice in Wonderland situation. As Alice asked the Cheshire Cat, “Could you please tell me which direction I need to go from here?” To which the Cat responds: “Much depends on where you want to go.”

Unfortunately, it seems, all roads now lead to Donald Trump.

