China will continue to promote relations with Israel, says Xi Jinping





China will use the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel in 2022 to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of its innovative comprehensive partnership, said Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, Xi said that China places great importance on its relations with Israel and is ready to work with the Israeli side to bring more benefits to its people. Noting that the Chinese nation and the Jewish nation have a centuries-old history and civilization, the Chinese premier added that the two sides have long-lasting friendly exchanges, which have left many touching stories worth remembering. Since the establishment of Sino-Israeli diplomatic ties, Xi said the two countries have adhered to the key principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other, the two countries reported. Xinhua news agency. Their relationship has experienced rapid and solid development and their pragmatic cooperation in various fields has yielded positive results, he added. The Chinese president stressed that China and Israel have complementary economic advantages and are quite capable of conducting mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. Some Chinese companies have actively participated in building infrastructure in Israel, and many innovative Israeli companies have settled and expanded in China, Xi said. Noting that the two sides have jointly built flagship projects such as the New Haifa Port, the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park and the China-Israel Innovation Park (Shanghai), the Chinese premier added that the innovation has become a culmination and accelerator of bilateral relations. reports. China stands ready to deepen cooperation with Israel in areas such as science and technology, agriculture and health, and to expand exchanges and cooperation with Israel in the fields of culture, education, tourism, sports and others, in order to lay a solid foundation for the friendly public opinion between the two countries, added the Chinese premier. Xi said China wants Israel to actively participate in the global development initiative. For his part, Herzog said that Israel has great respect for China’s long history and splendid culture, and sincerely admires the development achievements made by the Chinese people under the outstanding leadership of President Xi Jinping. He added that the Israeli people will never forget the precious help that the Chinese people have given to the Jewish refugees. The Israeli president stressed that Israel firmly adheres to the one-China policy and pledged to deepen friendly relations between Israel and China. He said Israel was ready to partner with China to successfully organize a series of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and enhance exchanges and cooperation in fields such as science and technology, l innovation, economy, agriculture and sports. The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. Xi noted that China has always advocated peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine through dialogue and negotiation on the basis of the two-state solution. China has always played its role in defending peace and promoting development in the Middle East, he said, adding that China is willing to work with the international community to continue to make unremitting efforts to promote security, stability, development and prosperity in the Middle East. Region. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

