Ghislaine Maxwell “flirted with Boris Johnson and put her” high heel boot “on her thigh” during college days
GHISLAINE Maxwell “put her high heeled boot on Boris Johnson’s thigh” as she sat with “kinky eyes” after meeting him in college, her sister said.
Rachel Johnson says she met the current Prime Minister and Maxwell relaxing together in her Oxford college common room in the late 1980s.
Writing in The Spectator, Ms Johnson said: I briefly met her in Oxford.
“As a fresher one, I wandered around Balliol JCR one day looking for its granola-and-Nescaf subsidized breakfast offering and found a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes that held the court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on the thigh of my brother Boriss.
Ms Johnson, 56, says she also went to a party at Maxwell’s family home in north Oxford.
“She gave me a pitying look, but I managed to land an invitation to her party at Headington Hill Hall even though I wasn’t in the same middle school as she and Boris,” she said. added.
“I remember her dad, Bob, coming out in a terrycloth robe and telling us all to come home.
Ms Johnson said Maxwell’s ‘fair weather friends’ “wouldn’t want to reveal” that they went to his party, adding: “You only know who your real buddies are when you’re in the gutter.
Maxwell, 59, is being held in jail ahead of her trial this month on charges of sex trafficking multiple victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The British socialite denies six charges, including incitement of minors and child sex trafficking, carrying a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.
From 1994 to 2004, she would have “facilitated and contributed” to the abuse of children by her ex-boyfriend Epstein.
But she claims she is being used as a scapegoat for him after he was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial for sex crimes in August 2019.
Meanwhile, prosecutors want to present evidence at her trial claiming she gave powerful men access to women in addition to Prince Andrews Epstein’s friend.
Explosive emails would reveal that Maxwell, who is a close friend of the Duke, selected women for two influential men.
Alison Moe, assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, made the statements in a note Friday, ahead of jury selection today for trial.
The heiress, 59, is said to have acted as the madam of millionaire pedophile Epstein by providing him with young wives and also participating in the abuse.
Ms Moe said the emails showed Maxwell was looking to show off other influential men by providing women.
Maxwells attorneys are fighting to keep emails from going to court.
They claim there is no evidence that she asked the men anything in return and add that she put them in contact with adult women.
‘LOW AND STRAIN’
It comes after Maxwell revealed that she was “playing cuckoo” with prison guards and had an imaginary friend to keep her company while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
She claimed that she had “impressed” the guards with her savvy haircutting skills despite being equipped only with a nail clipper and a small mirror.
In addition to supposedly sharing her books and dietary recommendations with the officers, she says she also spends the time playing hide and seek with the staff.
The alleged madam told theMail on Sunday: “I play hide and seek, hiding behind pillars and the guards join me. There are always smiles everywhere.
“Then I have a monster move where I put my hands up and growl and they do it back. We laugh.”
But she previously said her time in prison was no laughing matter and moaned that she was being treated like “Hannibal Lecter”.
Maxwell, who is accused of helping find teenage girls to be abused by billionaire financier Epstein, complained of being “weak” and “fragile” because of poor dining options provided by the US government.
“I was given so much redundant food that it looked like Chernobyl after the nuclear fallout,” she said.
“The salads are wilted with mold, an apple had maggots, they gave me a soggy black banana. There was bread so wet, water came out when you squeezed it.”
His trial in New York is scheduled to begin on November 29.
Prince Andrew denies all allegations of misconduct against him.
