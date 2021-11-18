Politics
Israel couple detained in Turkey as suspected spies freed as they returned home
An Israeli couple detained in Turkey on suspicion of espionage after photographing the presidential palace were released early Thursday morning and were on their way home, Israeli officials said.
“After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin have been released from prison and are on their way back to Israel,” said a joint statement from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
“We thank the Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple to the home,” the statement said, adding that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had also significantly contributed to efforts to to end the saga.
The statement also thanked the couple’s family “for their strength during this complicated time and for their cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.”
The Foreign Ministry sent a jet, along with two senior consular officials, to bring them back and they were due to arrive in Israel at 6 a.m.
The couple were arrested in Istanbul last week after photographing Erdogans Palace in Istanbul on a tour and sending the photo to their family. The media said thousands of tourists, including Israelis, regularly took photos of the palace.
Initial hopes that the misunderstanding would be quickly dispelled were dashed last week when a judge ordered their detention for an additional 20 days on suspicion of espionage.
The husband and wife were held separately and had intermittent access to an Israeli lawyer and Israeli consular officials.
Israel has firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the Oknin, both bus drivers for the Egged company, are spies.
Natali Oknin spoke to her family on Wednesday for the first time since her arrest last week.
She made the phone call from Istanbul Prison to her family in the central city of Modiin. She informed them of her conditions during her incarceration for the first time, after they had previously only been relayed through her lawyer.
Be calm and stay strong, her children told her in a recording of the appeal released to Israeli media.
I am strong. If you are strong then I can stay strong, she replied.
She said she was treated well. There is always a woman near me. If I need to go to the bathroom, she accompanies me.
No one touched me. I bought things from the commissary. It’s hard, but I’m fine, she said, adding that she hadn’t gone out but had a window that looked out.
She had received clothes, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, fresh bread and chocolate spread, she said. One of his daughters sang the song Only for Mom by Eti Bitton to him at his request.
In an emotional exchange, she said she had scary dreams and thoughts about her family members while in prison.
Don’t be afraid, mom. Everyone is alive and well and waiting for you. Have never been alone, the whole family is there, everyone helps out, takes care of the money and finances, everything, they said. Were strong, were strong for you, I promise you.
Don’t give up hope, it will be over soon, they said. Did everything to get you out. Everyone stays strong.
“I am strong. I drink, I eat,” Natali said.
The children of Oknins told him about their conversations with Bennett and Lapid. She praised her children for their efforts to get her released, telling them: You are so smart, I am proud of you.
Bennett spoke to the couple’s relatives on Wednesday, and Justice Minister Gideon Saar said it was clear to all that there was no reason for Turkish authorities to arrest the couple.
In addition to its own diplomatic efforts, Israel had asked for help from a third country in its attempts to free the couple, the Haaretz newspaper reported. The third country was trying to put pressure on the Turkish leadership to release the Oknins.
In a senior Turkish official’s first public comment on the case, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman SoyluclaimsTuesday that the Oknins focused on Erdogans’ residence while photographing and tagging it.
He told reporters that prosecutors believed the Israelis had committed what can be called diplomatic and military espionage, but “the court will decide.”
Turkish media included extensive coverage of the case on Wednesday. Local media had previously only mentioned the arrests, which was seen by Israel as a positive sign as it would reduce public pressure on Turkish officials to detain the couple or make demands.
The delicate diplomacy got further complicated as the two governments do not have an ambassador in each other due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.
