Rupert Murdoch tells STFU about 2020 Trump





If you’ve had the unfortunate opportunity to turn on a television, connect to the Internet, or open a newspaper in the past 10 months, you are more than likely aware that Donald Trump is pathologically unable to admit that he has. lost the elections to Joe Biden and after the events of November 2020. This is only the start of the irregularities, he said at a rally in July in which he insisted that an audit fictitious would prove that he had actually won. I was no longer talking about Arizona. Spoke of the United States of America. Attached is a report of 43,000 absentee votes counted in DeKalb County who violated chain of custody rules, rendering them invalid, he wrote in a letter to the Secretary of State for Georgia Brad Raffensperger in September, encouraging him to start the process of decertifying the election. The whole thing is obviously ridiculous and absurd and apparently it’s not just Democrats and lucid individuals who would want him to shut up about it all, his former good buddies as well.

For example, a certain Rupert Murdoch. By insider:

In rare public comments, News Corp. executive chairman Rupert Murdoch told shareholders on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is not further assisting conservatism in public debate.

Murdoch, who was president and CEO of News Corp. from 1980 to 2013, dropped Trump’s name during his comments at the company’s annual meeting. The current U.S. political debate runs deep, whether it’s education, welfare or economic opportunity, Murdoch said, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate, but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past, he continued. The past is the past, and the country is now competing to define the future.

While Fox News effectively served as state television during Trump’s tenure, Murdoch and the ex-president fell out after the nonagenarian billionaire allegedly gave the network the green light to call Arizona for Biden on the night of the elections, apparently telling his son, Trump, F – k him.

Of course, it’s a bit rich for Murdoch to criticize someone else for trafficking lies and bullshit. While Fox recently mostly avoided Trump’s election fraud allegations and aired an entire segment in February to debunk the said allegations that were made on air, it probably has more to do with the meteoric legal threat of the Voting technology company Smartmatic, which then sued the network for $ 2.7 billion, only to suddenly realize. (Dominion Voting Systems also sued Fox News in a $ 1.6 billion libel lawsuit over allegations of voter fraud on a voting machine.) Meanwhile, its prime-time star Tucker Carlson has spent the first part of this month promoting a no-fact documentary, aired on Fox Nation, in which it is postulated that the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, instigated by Trump and undertaken by his loyal election supporters, was an operation under false flag orchestrated by federal officials.

The House votes to censor Paul Gosar and strip him of his missions in committee

Normal people would consider this a reasonable, albeit light, result to create and tweet an animated video in which he cut off a coworker’s neck. According to the Washington Post:

The vote from 223 to 207, with one voting member present, marks the first time in more than a decade that the House has censured one of its members … Censorship is less severe than expulsion from the House but more severe as a reprimand. Shortly after Wednesday’s vote, Gosar stood in the chamber chamber well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Read aloud the resolution of censure and a reprimand verbal.

Wednesday’s House vote comes just over a week after Gosar shared a 90-second clip that appears to be an edited version of the opening credits for the Japanese animated series Attack on Titan. The show revolves around a hero who sets out to destroy the Titans, giant creatures that have devoured almost all of human civilization. Anime fans there? Gosar said in the tweet in which he shared a link to the edited video. In one scene of the video, [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortezs face is edited on one of the faces of the Titans. Gosar flies through the air and slashes the Titan in the back of the neck, killing him. In another scene, Gosar throws two swords at an enemy whose face has been replaced by Biden’s.

