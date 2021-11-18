Last Member of Parliament – House of Representatives





Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. (HC) Puan Maharani congratulated President Joko Widodo on the investiture of the General Commander of the TNI, Andika Perkasa. Puan hopes that General Andika can lead the institutions of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) to be more advanced and professional in their service to the country. “Congratulations on the inauguration of General Andika Perkasa as the new commander of the TNI. Hopefully this can get TNI to be more professional and stay close to people. Maintain the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia, protect the whole nation and homeland of Indonesia from threats and unrest, “Puan said in a press release received. Parliamentary, Wednesday (11/17/2021). The investiture of General Andika by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, 11/17/2021. Andika was inaugurated after obtaining approval to become TNI Commander of the Indonesian House of Representatives. The approval was ratified at the 9th plenary session of the second session of the 2021-2022 session year on November 8, 2021. General Andika became the TNI commander replacing Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire at the end of November 2021. Puan was also grateful for Hadi’s performance as he led the TNI since President Jokowi’s first term. “I express my highest appreciation to Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto for his services while leading the TNI. The success and achievements of TNI so far cannot be separated from the performance of Marshal Hadi, ”Puan said. In addition to the TNI commander, the new Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) was also sworn in today, namely Lt. Gen. Dudung Abdurachman and the head of the National Disaster Management Agency ( BNPB), Major General Suharyanto. Lieutenant General Dudung, who is also currently Commander of Kostrad, replaces General Andika, while Major General Suharyanto replaces Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito, who will retire at the end of this year. “On behalf of the leadership of the DPR RI, I also congratulate the election of Lieutenant General Dudung Abdurachman as Chief of Staff of the Army and Major General Suharyanto at the head of the BNPB”, Puan said. For Lieutenant General Dudung, Puan hoped the Indonesian army would be stronger. Puan also called on Lieutenant General Dudung to improve the performance of the Indonesian military, especially in guarding the territory of the state. “Especially in border areas. We hope that the Indonesian military will continue to be at the forefront of defense to safeguard the sovereignty of the country, ”said the grandson of the publisher of the Republic of Indonesia, Bung Karno. For the new head of BNPB, Puan advised to always be prepared for disasters. Especially since BNPB is the coordinator of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force. “We hope that the BNPB will be more resilient and tireless, which, along with other agencies, will be responsible for managing the pandemic,” Puan said. With the rotation in various strategic positions, the TNI should continue to maintain the synergy with all agencies, including the national police, which has been developed so far. Puan also hopes that the TNI will continue to assist the government with programs to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, including surveillance and vaccination. “Keep the confidence and continue to put the country and the people above all else,” Puan concluded. (ann / sf)

