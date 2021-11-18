PM Modi to hand over locally built defense equipment to the armed forces today

New Delhi: During his visit to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and dedicate several defense sector initiatives to the nation at “Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv”, to be held in Jhansi from November 17 to 19 as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav” celebrations.

1) The Prime Minister will officially hand over locally designed and developed equipment to the heads of the armed forces. These include the handing over of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Chief of the Air Force Staff; drones / UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups up to the army chief of staff; and DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured an advanced electronic warfare suite for warships for the Chief of the Naval Staff. The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth functions for effective combat roles.

2) The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Project of 400 crore at the Jhansi node of the UP defense industrial corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for the establishment of a plant for the production of propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles.

3) It will launch the NCC Alumni Association with the aim of providing a formal platform for NCC alumni to reconnect with NCC. The Association will promote the goals of the NCC and contribute to nation building. It will see the enrollment of the Prime Minister, a former NCC officer cadet, as the Association’s first member.

4) PM will also launch the National NCC Cadet Simulation Training Program with the goal of increasing simulation training facilities for the three NCC wings. It includes the installation of rifle simulators for the NCC military squadron, ULM flight simulators for the air squadron and rowing simulators for the naval squadron.

5) The Prime Minister will dedicate augmented reality-powered electronic kiosks to the nation at the National War Memorial, which will allow visitors to pay ornate tribute to the martyrs with the click of a button.

