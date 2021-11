Rupert Murdoch says Trump should stop focusing on the past in rare reprimand | Rupert murdoch

Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch has said Donald Trump should stop focusing on the past in a rare public rebuke from the former US president.

Speaking to News Corp’s annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, Murdoch said: The current American political debate runs deep, whether it is about education, well-being or economic opportunity.

It is crucial that the Conservatives play an active and energetic role in this debate, but that will not happen if President Trump remains focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now competing to define the future.

Murdoch has also targeted digital giants Facebook and Google for trying to silence conservative voices and manipulating the digital advertising market to the detriment of publishers, advertisers and the public.

He told shareholders that a quick Google News revealed a pattern of selectivity or censorship.

Both of these issues underscore the fundamental need for algorithmic transparency, Murdoch said. The falsely promoted idea by platforms that algorithms are somehow objective and uniquely scientific is complete nonsense. Algorithms are subjective and can be manipulated by people to kill competition and harm other people, publishers, and businesses.

What we have seen over the past few weeks on the practices of Facebook and Google surely reinforces the need for significant reform.

Her comments come weeks after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the UK parliament, calling for urgent regulation to curb the management of the company and reduce damage to society.

Murdoch, who is also co-chairman of Fox News parent company Fox Corporation, has made little public comment on Trump, whose presidency has been championed by most of Fox’s top commentators. Since his defeat, Trump has continued to push unfounded conspiracy theories that the election was stolen by Joe Biden, who beat Trump by a margin of over 7 million votes.

So far, the 90-year-old media mogul has remained publicly out of the fray and has not commented on the election. But according to Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff, privately he called Trump an idiot.

Trump had a difficult relationship with Fox, claiming, without proof, that his ratings had completely collapsed after the news channel quickly called for Bidens to win in the last election. He forged closer ties with much smaller rivals Fox, OAN and Newsmax, but lost much of his online media presence after being banned by Twitter and Facebook.

