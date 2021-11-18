President Joko Widodo at the GIIAS 2021 exhibition, also reviewing rows of Toyota hybrid cars





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo visited the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 on Wednesday (11/17/2021) or a week after opening ceremony take place. When he arrived at the Toyota exhibition stand, his attention was focused on the group of electrified vehicles. One of them appears to be the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid. Present in sedan dimensions, the Toyota Camry Hybrid model has long resounded as an electrified vehicle. In addition to offering an element of luxury, the product would have environmentally friendly values ​​and offer the concept of emission reduction. The all-new 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid di GIIAS [Suara.com/CNR ukirsari]. Now, the existence of the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid is increasingly integrated into addressing global issues regarding efforts to curb pollution from motor vehicle exhaust. Read also:

Become a resource person at the GIIAS 2021 seminar, this is DEN’s call for Gaikindo Cited from official page ToyotaThe all-new 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid has several variations, including the SE and XSE. In addition to the prestigious design and value of a premium Toyota sedan, the all-new Camry Hybrid offers impressive performance thanks to the presence of a sport-tuned suspension and an efficient hybrid engine. A key component of this product is Toyota’s reliable Hybrid Synergy Drive® system, backed by an advanced hybrid battery. Located in the trunk area, this power source is made of lightweight materials to help maximize efficiency. This trust system has been continuously refined for 15 years. “We have extended our hybrid battery warranty, reflecting the quality and reliability of our trusted product,” read a statement on the site. Read also:

Come to the Daihatsu booth at GIIAS 2021, 500 promotional vouchers are available “Starting with the 2020 model, each Toyota hybrid battery warranty covers 10 years from the date of first use up to 241,402 km, or whichever occurs first.” While the old warranty is eight years, with a maximum distance of 160,934 km. And not just green, the all-new Camry Hybrid can be asked to go fast. There are sport suspension settings for the SE and XSE variants.

