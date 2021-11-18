Politics
Boris Johnson’s second-job plan would affect less than 10 MPs | Boris Johnson
Less than 10 MPs are likely to be affected by the rule changes proposed by Boris Johnson on second jobs, suggests the analysis of the register of interests.
It came as the Prime Minister admitted it was a total error to support disgraced MP Owen Paterson, admitting to backbench members of the 1922 committee on a cleared road that I had run over the car in a ditch.
On Wednesday, MPs voted 297 to zero to support Downing Street’s plans to restrict outside work to reasonable limits and ban parliamentary advice or advice, with Labor abstaining. Final details are to be worked out by the inter-party standards commission.
But analysis of what is known so far about the rule changes suggests that their impact on the 99 MPs with second jobs could be severely limited, with only a handful of MPs affected.
Cabinet Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Wednesday suggested the changes could mean a restriction on paid outside work limiting it to less than 20 hours per week, or less than 10-15 hours per week. week, or just eight o’clock. hours per week.
A 20-hour weekly limit for outside work would only cover Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, who has been criticized for lucrative legal work covering more than 1,000 hours a year and involving his Caribbean proxy vote. Such a limit would theoretically allow Cox to reduce his hours and keep his main outside job for the British Virgin Islands, for which he is paid 400,000 per year for 40 hours per month.
Some MPs who work as councilors or mayors could also be affected, as could ministers, unless there is an exemption for jobs that count as political service.
A 15-hour weekly limit would also in theory cover Dan Poulter, a Tory MP who works as a doctor, and Andrew Murrison, a Tory MP working as a Naval Reserve surgeon, who helped with the coronavirus vaccination effort.
A 10-hour limit would result in a few more MPs, including John Redwood, a former cabinet minister, who worked around 12.5 hours per week as chairman of Charles Stanley’s investment committee, earning 48,222 per quarter.
Many MPs earn high salaries for a small number of hours, so they would be outside the scope of the proposed changes. Julian Smith, the former Conservative chief whip, earns 2,000 a month for just one or two hours of work as a business development advisor for Simply Blue Management.
The proposed ban on MPs being parliamentary advisers appeared to be so narrowly worded that only two out of 48 Conservatives with advisory functions directly matched that description, according to the Interest Register.
Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, is listed as a Parliamentary Pawnbroking Counselor with the National Pawnbroking Association, receiving 1,000 a month for five to 10 hours of work.
Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, is also parliamentary advisor on sport and safer gambling with the Betting and Gaming Council, receiving 2,000 per month for 10 hours per month.
Only a few more MPs mention politics in describing the advice they offer as consultants. These include Stephen Hammond, a former Conservative transport minister, who served as a strategic advisor to Darwin Alternative Investments, earning 60,000 a year for providing policy advice on business and finance.
It is also possible that the work of James Gray, a Tory MP, is covered, as he claims to have received 1,100 from Electric Airwaves for helping to train witnesses before a hearing of a small parliamentary committee.
Most MPs working as consultants describe their work as advisers in general terms, offering policy advice or business advice to private companies.
Sources in Downing Street insisted it was impossible to say how many MPs would be affected by the new rules, with the standards committee tasked with drafting the changes.
But it looks like Owen Paterson, the former North Shropshire MP, who resigned for breaking the rules of paid lobbying, may not have been covered by the ban. He was described in the registry as a consultant to Randox Laboratories, a clinical diagnostics company, earning 100,000 per year, and as a consultant to Lynns Country Foods, a sausage processor and distributor, earning 12,000 per year. Paterson was working less than five hours a week at his job, so he was unlikely to be affected by deadlines.
There was a lot of confusion among Tory MPs as to whether their other jobs would be turned down under the proposals Johnson put forward. A former minister said he had put a few other roles on hold pending clarification. He also criticized the ridiculous comments Trevelyan made on Wednesday morning when she repeatedly came up with a different figure for the number of hours each week it was acceptable for an MP to devote to other work.
Labor has said it will properly ban second jobs rather than accept what it called the watered-down approach of the government’s approach.
