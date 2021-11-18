Trump to Mike Lindell: “I threw off all my Keep America Great hats”





Minnesota pillow mogul Mike Lindell interviewed former President Donald Trump, though the men spent most of the 35-minute session lambasting the media and claiming the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.

The interview was taped at Mar-a-Lago on November 4. It aired Tuesday night on a website called frankspeech.com.

Lindell began by saying that he was interviewing our real president. Rather than asking questions, Lindell and Trump mostly complained about how the corrupt media colluded with evil Democrats to steal the 2020 election.

At one point Lindell said he wanted to melt the voting machines and make them into prison bars.

Lindell continues to pitch electoral conspiracy theories even though he is sued by Dominion Voting Systems for promoting baseless allegations that Dominion rigged the election for President Joe Biden.

They spoke of all the people who disappointed them (like former Attorney General William Barr, US Senator Mitch McConnell, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Vice President Mike Pence) for not following their conspiracy theories. .

Trump said it was harder to be attacked from all angles by the dangerous left wing than to rule the country.

I had to run the country and I had to survive and to survive was by far the most difficult, Trump said.

Although Trump has said he doesn’t think about 2024 until the 2020 election is called, he clarified what his message would be if he did come forward: he claimed he had made America independent from it. energy and rebuilding the military, while President Joe Biden destroyed the country in nine months.

He hammered home inflation, Bidens’ cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit, supply chain disruption, the economy and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he called the most embarrassing moment. of our country’s history.

He slammed Biden for failing to sanction a German company building a pipeline to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, a project the United States has opposed for years even as it draws to a close. .

You know, I say Make America Great Again, that was my theme and it was going to be Keep America Great. I gave that, threw them all away, the hats. It’s not because America isn’t great now. America is the laughing stock of the whole world.

He claimed Biden could have completed the border wall with Mexico in two weeks.

It was almost open, he claimed, falsely. While his administration claimed to have built over 400 miles of walls, a recent BBC analysis found that only 80 miles of new barriers had been built and the rest had rebuilt the existing walls.

Lindell said the Biden administration ignored socialism and went straight to communism.

He repeatedly tried to get Trump to reveal where he got his emotional strength from, but Trump quickly turned to his usual political stunts, from impeachment hoaxes to Hillary Clinton bashing.

When asked how he felt when he was kicked from Twitter, Trump said it was terrible to wake up one day and lose that voice where he had a huge following.

But to hear Trump and Lindell say it, people across the country are waking up to thinking the election was stolen and Trump wants to fix the 2020 election before he talks about 2024.

Look at Arizona, we don’t need all of those states, Trump said. We need two big and three little, you can have two big or you can have three small, something like that.

In other words, if he could have just won those states, he would have beaten Biden.

Even though Lindell has repeatedly made unfulfilled predictions that Trump would be reinstated as president in August, for example, he now says the gods had his hand in all of this and people’s eyes are searing. open when we have seen evil rise.

Do you think you can beat the media? Lindell asked Trump.

Trump said he thought they were making their voices heard anyway.

And even though Trump claims the election was stolen, he sometimes slips and says things like, we lost so little. He also said it was impossible for half of the country to support a program without voter identification, funding police and sanctuary cities.

After being praised by Lindell throughout the interview, Trump called Lindell such a brave and incredible patriot.

Lindell then thanked Trump for being the greatest president we’ve ever had.

Would take our country back, Trump replied.

Lindell announced after the interview that a group of attorneys general will sue the government on November 23, and LindellTV will broadcast the show live for 96 straight hours.

