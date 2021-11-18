Politics
Explained: what happened at the Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit and why it matters to India
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for three and a half hours on Tuesday, the first virtual bilateral meeting of the two leaders since Biden took office in January this year.
Biden joined the White House; Xi from the Great Hall in Beijing. The US president took the initiative for the summit, in line with the Americas’ concern that he should try to prevent military engagement with China.
The two leaders had spoken twice by phone earlier this year, but there had been no formal summit before Tuesday’s meeting.
What happened during the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping?
The statements issued subsequently showed clear divergences in the positions taken by the two sides.
Biden spoke about China’s human rights abuses and Beijing’s trade policy. President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general, the White House said in a statement.
He was clear on the need to protect American workers and industries from unfair trade and economic practices by the PRC, he said.
Biden also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and expressed the United States’ continued determination to maintain [US] commitments in the region. [He] reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation and safe overflights to the prosperity of the region, according to the American reading.
On the burning issue of Taiwan, the reading said Biden stressed that the United States remains committed to the “one China” policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three joint communiques and the six assurances, and he strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
President Xi for his part raised the issue of US support for Taiwan and alliances and groupings that have created divisions in the world. This was a reference to the Quad group, which includes India, and to the AUKUS agreement between Australia, UK and US for the delivery of nuclear powered submarines to Canberra. .
Chinese state media reported that Xi said: We are patient and ready to fight for the prospect of peaceful reunification [of Taiwan with China] with the utmost sincerity … But China will have to take resolute action if Taiwan’s separatist separatist forces provoke, coerce or even cross the red line.
It’s playing with fire, and if you play with fire, you’ll get burned, Xi said as warning the Chinese text.
So, was the meeting a forum for two of the most powerful men in the world to express their anger at each other?
Although there was no agreement or joint statement, the meeting provided an opportunity to keep the lines of communication open, according to the White House statement.
Biden said: It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. Just a simple and straightforward competition.
He also spoke of a mechanism to deal with crises.
It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards, be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change. , Biden said.
President Xi in turn said: China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation. I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to achieve consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations forward in a positive direction.
Doing so would serve the interests of our two peoples and meet the expectations of the international community.
Biden recalled that he and Xi had spent a tremendous amount of time talking to each other since he was vice president, and Xi was an important figure in China’s leadership.
Xi said: Although it is not as good as a face to face meeting, I am very happy to see my old friend.
The first face-to-face meeting between US and Chinese officials in Alaska in March saw a public exchange of accusations. From that point on, Tuesday’s meeting marked an effort to reduce the rhetoric.
How does India view the Biden-Xi meeting?
A process of talks between the United States and China is something India is watching very closely.
India and China have been stuck in a border deadlock for over a year and a half now, New Delhi is part of the Quad, and its strategic alignment with the United States has been very clear and emphatic.
The US administrations under Presidents Trump and Biden saw China as a strategic rival.
