Politics
Live updates from Narendra Modi News: All democratic nations should make sure cryptocurrencies don’t end up in the wrong hands, PM at Sydney dialogue
The Sydney Dialogue will be held from November 17 to 19. This is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The event will also see opening speeches by Australian Prime Minister and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Police security ensured at the residence of actor Suriya in T Nagar, Chennai following the announcement by the district secretary of PMK Palanisamy of a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who attacks the actor of Jai Bhim
Palanisamy has been booked by the police in various sections.
Paytm is listed at 1,929.9% off the issue price of 2,150 / share
Essential for democracies to work together … It should also recognize national rights and promote trade, investment and the wider public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. It is important that all democracies work together and make sure this does not fall into the wrong hands
– PM Modi
The digital age raises new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney Dialogue
The biggest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a strong framework for data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people
– PM Modi
We are also facing new risks and new forms of conflict linked to various threats, from seabed to cyberspace to outer space: PM Modi addresses the Sydney dialogue
The greatest strength of democracy is openness, at the same time we should not allow special interests to abuse this openness: PM Modi
We are in a time of change that occurs once in an era. The digital age is changing all around us. He redefined politics, economics and society. It raises new questions about sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security
– PM Modi
India’s digital revolution is rooted in democracy and fueled by innovation: PM
Technology and data become new weapons
– PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Sydney Dialogue.
Chennai ready for heavy rain?
- According to Gangandeep Singh Bedi, commissioner, Chennai Corporation, technical officials have been stationed in low-lying areas to ensure that during heavy rains all pumps in the areas are turned on and water is drained.
- A total of 769 pumps were installed throughout the city
Tamil Nadu: Theni District Collector announces the closure of all schools and colleges today in the district following heavy rainfall here.
According to IMD forecast, Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
PM Modi will address the Sydney Dialogue in a short while
PAA Punjab MPs to visit Kartarpur Sahib tomorrow
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit Kartarpur Sahib to pay tribute on November 20
Punjab CM had earlier announced that the state cabinet will be there on November 18. Some deputies will also accompany them.
FIR was registered in Hyderabad, Telangana, against former UP board chairman Shia Waqf, Wasim Rizvi, based on a complaint filed against him by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi , about the first book on the Prophet Muhammad.
All the cases filed in connection with the farmers’ protests are canceled … We do not want any farmer to burn the stubble, we will be strict. But the cases filed so far in connection with the stubble burning are in the process of being canceled. I ask them not to burn the stubble, it pollutes
– Punjab CM
Red alert in TN
Tamil Nadu: installation of a war room at Chennai Corporation where company officials monitor the red alert in the event of a strong… https://t.co/Z1gHTJIiWm
– ANI (@ANI) 1637201276000
Defense Minister leaves for Ladakh
Departure from New Delhi for Ladakh. I will be visiting Rezang La to pay tribute to those brave Indian soldiers who f… https://t.co/v9HroWROyj
– Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1637199549000
Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit western Kabul on Wednesday
Jammu police arrest 3 associates of terrorist operatives and recover Rs 43 lakh in cash
Karnataka to modernize 250 primary health centers this year, 250 more next year: CM Bommai
Delhi continues to witness “very poor” air quality with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 362 (at 6:33 am): System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
Philippines accuses Chinese ships of firing water cannons at their boats in disputed sea, AFP news agency says
Air pollution: following ban, Delhi police control trucks entering the capital
Delhi-Gurugram border | Trucks entering the national capital were checked by Delhi police following the ban on… https://t.co/4qi5miOXO9
– ANI (@ANI) 1637188036000
Schools closed in Leh amid rising COVID-19 cases
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue today
The Sydney Dialogue will be held from November 17 to 19. This is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards a common understanding of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate recently renovated war memorial in Rezang La, Ladakh today
- It was built to honor the 13th Kumaon Regiment which defeated the Chinese army in the 1962 war.
- The war memorial will be inaugurated on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La.
The directives given to us by the Supreme Court yesterday such as closing schools, colleges and industries for a few days, some thermal power plants are also being closed.
-Haryana CM Khattar
Haryana Govt plans to implement the odd-even system for vehicles. We have also prepared a committee of engineers, the commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and DC today to research alternatives to reduce pollution
– Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government plans to implement the odd-even vehicle program to reduce pollution.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/latest-daily-news-and-live-updates-november-18/liveblog/87769268.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]