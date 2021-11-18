‘May spoil our youth’: Prime Minister Modi urges countries to work on cryptocurrency | Latest India News

All democratic nations must work together to ensure that cryptocurrency “does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday in his first public comments on the subject.

He was speaking during his opening speech at the Sydney Dialogue.

“We have offered our CoWin platform to the whole world for free and made it open source software. India’s vast experience in using technology and policies for the public good, inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world, ”said Prime Minister Modi .

“Take for example cryptocurrency or bitcoin. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this subject and ensure that it does not fall into the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth,” a- he added.

Giving an overview of India’s approach to new technologies, Prime Minister Modi said the country is investing in local capacity development in various areas, including 5G and 6G for the telecommunications sector.

The central government is still considering a regulatory framework necessary to manage and oversee the investments made by millions of Indians in digital currency.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting last week to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies as unregulated crypto markets could become avenues for money laundering and terrorist financing, the report said. Reuters news agency.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance called a meeting on the matter, during which consensus emerged on putting in place a mechanism to regulate cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the issue. evolution of the situation.