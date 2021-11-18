After the Biden-Xi summit, what future for the US-China trade war? | Business and Economy

The virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping helped ease growing tensions between the two countries, but failed to resolve lingering disputes over the US-China trade war. China.

The US-China trade war, which began in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump, has caused the two countries to pay higher taxes to import goods from the opposing country.

Escalating import tariffs have caused supply chain disruptions affecting businesses and individuals around the world. But at the summit, which took place on Tuesday, economic issues gave way to geopolitics.

Biden spoke briefly about China’s unfair trade and economic policies harming American workers, but mainly raised concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and American support for Taiwan.

In his opening remarks, Biden told Xi: It seems that it is our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, that it is intentional or not. Just a simple and straightforward competition.

Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book International, described direct competition as a simple way of saying that the US administration does not want accidental war or military confrontation.

But for now, those terms have also become placeholders for the administrations’ lack of a real Chinese strategy, Qazi said.

US-China trade war disrupted global supply chains [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

According to Trivium China analyst Joe Mazur, it’s clear in the White House that Beijing is not going to budge on many of the fundamental issues that are causing tensions in bilateral relations.

Instead, the United States is looking for areas that could support a limited degree of bilateral cooperation with China while strengthening its relationship with its allies and partners around the world.

This is a major departure from the foreign policy of Donald Trumps America First, which envisioned the United States effectively attacking China itself and making little or no effort to find areas. of common interest with Beijing, Mazur said.

As part of this new strategy, Washington will increasingly seek to counter Chinese economic influence by promoting its own trade and infrastructure initiatives. This will naturally create more economic competition between the United States and China, but could benefit countries able to choose the terms of their economic partnerships with Washington, Beijing, or both.

At the summit, Biden called on the Chinese side to release crude oil reserves to help stabilize soaring global energy prices, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. China was open to the idea but made no commitment to meet demand, the Hong Kong-based newspaper said.

In January 2020, Trump and Xi signed a first-phase trade deal, which called for structural reforms to China’s economy and business practices in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture. , financial services, money and foreign exchange.

The agreement also stipulated that China should commit to increasing its purchases of American agricultural products, industrial products, natural resources and services in the coming years.

national security

In the past year, however, China has failed and has only purchased around 60% of the goods it agreed to under the deal. The Biden administration has said it will stick to the phase one deal and expect Beijing to honor its trade commitments.

The White House has previously announced that when it comes to trade policy, it is monitoring how China complies with the phase one agreement, Qazi said. Additionally, we know there is an internal push from US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to launch another 301 investigation into China that could lead to even more tariffs down the road. That said, various centers of power within the US administration have fought against this policy, so no clear next steps have emerged.

While Biden didn’t go too deep into economic issues, Xi raised the topic of trade, addressing U.S. businesses directly and imploring the U.S. to stop expanding the concept of national security to suppress Chinese businesses. .

Xi, who called Biden my old friend, compared the two countries with ships that must navigate the ocean without colliding and said the two countries should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation. .

Xi also commented on easing trade restrictions to help the two economies recover faster.

There may be something at this point in particular, lowering or removing tariffs may help curb inflation in the short term, a lingering political thorn on the side of Biden administrations, Trivium China analyst Taylor Loeb said. .

In January, a study commissioned by the US-China Business Council found that the trade war had cost the United States 245,000 jobs, while tariff cuts on both sides would create 145,000 jobs by 2025. The Oxford Economics report also predicted that a significant decoupling of countries’ economies would reduce U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by $ 1.6 trillion over the next five years.

U.S. and Chinese spot tariff increases drove prices up [File: Tim Rue/Bloomberg]

Loeb said tariff cuts would likely come at some point, but not all at once.

The United States will remove tariffs in areas it deems most economically beneficial and least problematic from a national security perspective, he said.

In fact, it was at the start of a substantial overhaul of global supply chains. The current disruptions have a lot to do with the pandemic, but even when Covid is in the past, simultaneous global pushes towards self-sufficiency and secure supply chains led by the United States and China will weigh heavily on the chains. supply established.

No joint statement was issued after the three-and-a-half-hour meeting. Instead, each government issued its own statement focusing on long-standing grievances with no indication of compromise.

Essentially, the summit did not significantly change the state of economic relations between the United States and China, Loeb said. The United States is still figuring out how exactly it wants to define an international trade policy that reduces dependence on China. Beijing is doing the same, but in the meantime wants trade relations to return to the pre-Trump status quo. It’s not going to happen.

While it is still too early to know whether the meeting will translate into direct economic results, Mazur believes it is certainly possible.

It is still not clear to what extent Washington is ready to slash Beijing on trade issues, especially since China is still far from the pace of purchases promised under the phase one trade deal, he said. he declares.

Overall, however, cooperation on economic and trade issues seems more feasible today than it was a few months ago.