Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson “not let go of a leader” who “defends corruption”

Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson a “coward, not a leader” as he attacked the Prime Minister over a series of broken promises.

In a heated clash over the prime minister’s questions, the Labor leader said “confidence in the prime minister is at an all-time low” and accused Mr Johnson of spending weeks defending corruption.

Mr Starmer began by challenging the prime minister over widespread speculation he was on the verge of breaking his promise of a major rail expansion for the North.

He then urged Mr Johnson to apologize for his disastrous handling of the Owen Paterson saga – calling him a “coward” for not apologizing.

Mr Starmer then withdrew the “cowardly” remark after being challenged by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "'Cowardly' is not what is used in this house and I am sure the Leader of the Opposition will step down."



























The Labor leader then stood up and said bluntly: “I am withdrawing him. But he is not a leader.”

The hoarse-voiced prime minister appeared visibly angry during the clash, when he was reprimanded by the president for a jibe against Mr Starmer where he accused him of “misconduct”.

Mr Starmer asked for answers on the future of the Prime Minister’s commitment to a “Crossrail of the North” with a new high speed rail line between Manchester and Leeds.

“A Crossrail for the North, an entirely new line, that’s the promise, it’s already done, so I don’t want the Prime Minister to laugh at the House to wait until tomorrow, he can say today, will he stick to that promised, yes or no? “

But the prime minister dodged the question, saying he would release the integrated rail plan tomorrow.

He said: “What we are doing is giving people in these communities the same access to commuter-type services that people in the southeast of this country have felt entitled to for over a century, and it’s going to be leveling across the whole of the UK. “

Mr Starmer then tried to pin the PM on his promise to develop the eastern part of HS2, with plans that should be downgraded.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











But Mr Johnson again declined to answer – but insisted northerners “would benefit massively”.

The Labor leader said it was ‘no wonder confidence in the Prime Minister was at its lowest’ before he moved on to the Lord, demanding an apology from Mr Johnson for his disastrous attempt to tear up the rules standards to save Conservative MP Owen Paterson from punishment.

Mr Starmer said: “Is he going to do the decent thing and just apologize for trying to green light corruption?”

The angry Prime Minister retorted that he had already admitted that it was “a mistake” to confuse the case and Mr Paterson’s concerns with the appeal process.

He then tried to turn the tide on Mr Starmer by grilling him on the legal work he had done before becoming leader of the Labor Party.

But the President intervened by saying, “These are the Prime Minister’s questions, not the Leader of the Opposition’s questions.”

Mr. Starmer angrily replied, “This is not an apology. Everyone has apologized but he will not apologize for himself. A coward not a leader.

“Weeks to defend corruption, yesterday a last-minute U-turn to avoid the defeat of the Labor plan to ban MPs from questionable second contracts.

“But waving the white flag will not be enough to restore confidence.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly clashed with the President as the PM attempted to question Mr Starmer about any connection to Reya’s Mishcon law firm.

The PM then accused the Labor leader of “malicious conduct” and was annoyed by the President.

Sir Lindsay said: “I don’t think it has done any good for this House today. I will be completely honest, I think it is in a bad mood, I think it shows the public that this House didn’t learn from the other week, I need this House to earn respect, but it starts with individuals who respect each other. “

This precedes Mr Johnson’s toasting by senior members of the Liaison Committee this afternoon, which will include a sleazy block of questions.