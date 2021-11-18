Jokowi calls on BNPB director to quickly complete disaster mitigation tasks





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has tasked Major General Suharyanto, who recently took office as head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), to swiftly fulfill his duty of mitigate the natural disasters affecting various regions of Indonesia. “President Jokowi has asked us to work immediately during this ‘season of disasters’,” Suharyanto said after the dedication ceremony concluded at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. The major general admitted to having trouble concealing his pride after the president gave him the helm of the disaster mitigation body despite the enormous natural disaster management tasks that lay ahead of him after the inauguration. “Indonesia, due to its geographical position, is prone to natural disasters, especially earthquakes, and we have to tackle the floods that often occur in the first and last months of the year,” said Suharyanto to reiterate the importance of BNPB in disaster mitigation in Indonesia. . Related news: BNPB confirms that 277 houses in the three sub-districts of Gorontalo have been flooded In addition to being present for disaster mitigation missions to ensure the safety of residents against the effects of the natural disaster, the BNPB must also be present in disaster prevention measures by educating and sensitizing residents. to disaster mitigation, he said. The new head of the BNPB is also committed to ensuring the presence of the BNPB in the efforts of rehabilitation and post-disaster reconstruction. “My program of work for the near future is to continue what my predecessor did, and I will endeavor to ensure the rapid presence of BNPB once a natural disaster is reported to ensure rapid response. residents affected by the disaster and ensure basic daily needs in the event of a natural disaster. refugees, ”Suharyanto said. Major General Suharyanto was born in Cimahi, West Java, in September 1967 and graduated from the infantry branch of the Military Academy in 1989. Suharyanto succeeded Major General Ganip Warsito as head of BNPB, Warsito having reached retirement age. Besides Suharyanto, President Jokowi also inaugurated General Andika Perkasa as Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), Lieutenant General Dudung Abdurrachman as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (TNI AD) and 12 personalities named Indonesian ambassadors during the ceremony.

Related news: Five districts in four provinces ravaged by floods, landslides: BNPB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/200081/jokowi-instructs-bnpb-head-to-meet-disaster-mitigation-duties-promptly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos