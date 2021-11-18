Xi-Biden nuclear deal clouded by deep mistrust

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s agreement to hold nuclear “stability talks” to reduce the risk of conflict was an unexpected breakthrough at a meeting focused on stabilizing US-China relations that have deteriorated to their worst state for over four decades.

The US president opened the video session with his Chinese counterpart, which lasted more than three hours, citing the need for “guardrails” to ensure that the intense competition from the two countries “does not come into conflict” .

While it will be virtually impossible to create guarantees on Taiwan – the country claimed by Beijing that has become Asia’s most dangerous hotspot since Biden came to power – extending them to the emerging nuclear rivalry of the two superpowers will be also a huge challenge.

Highlighting how long it has come, the White House said national security adviser Jake Sullivan was referring to informal talks between the powers when he disclosed the development on Tuesday.

“What we are looking for, and what Jake Sullivan talked about, are conversations with people who are empowered to have serious and substantive conversations about safeguards to reduce the risk or risk of miscalculation and to fight against potentially destabilizing dynamics, “said a spokesperson for the National Security Council. “That’s what we’ve been seeing for some time. “

Evan Medeiros, a former White House adviser on Asia now at Georgetown University, said he was “skeptical” of the fledgling nuclear initiative. “Putting ‘safeguards’ around nuclear weapons is a good idea in theory, but can it be done in practice in an age of deep mistrust and rapidly growing capabilities? Medeiros asked.

“Will Xi give senior officials, including within the People’s Liberation Army, the power to have constructive dialogues with the United States on nuclear weapons, space and cyberspace?” [issues]? ”

Jeffrey Lewis, an arms control expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, also questioned the likelihood of success. “Holding talks is a necessary first step, but the real question is whether the parties have anything substantial to say to each other,” he said.

The United States has tried to engage China in nuclear talks before, but those efforts failed largely because Beijing saw no point in negotiating restrictions when the United States possessed a much larger nuclear arsenal. important.

In recent years, the PLA has dramatically increased its nuclear weapons program in a way that suggests China is abandoning its 50-year policy of “minimal deterrence.” The Pentagon recently said the PLA plans to quadruple its nuclear warheads to at least 1,000 by 2030.

According to Ni Lexiong, a Chinese military expert, Beijing will remain reluctant to slow down its nuclear rise as long as “the United States has an overwhelming advantage.”

But he added that both sides were tired of constantly running into a series of issues. “China and the United States recognize this is a lose-lose situation,” Ni said. “We must now have a dialogue. After all, neither country wants a war.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have different views on what constitutes a stable relationship between the United States and China © AFP via Getty Images

Ryan Hass, a Chinese expert at the Brookings Institution, said this week’s meeting may have “opened a window for both sides to test whether progress can be made in reducing strategic risk.”

Possible deals, he added, could include “an understanding that all nuclear launch decisions must be made by humans and not by systems based on artificial intelligence, or [refraining from] space activities that generate orbital debris ”.

Wang Chong, professor of foreign affairs at Zhejiang International Studies University, said, “The video call suggests that Sino-US relations have at least finally bottomed out. “Now [the relationship] is more a matter of competition than of confrontation and conflict.

Few experts expected the United States and China to resolve their differences over Taiwan, which Beijing regularly threatens with air force sorties near the island. Biden said he supported the “one China” policy in which the United States recognizes Beijing as the seat of government, while also expressing concern about Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

Highlighting the gap, however, Xi told Biden that the Taiwanese government and anyone supporting Taiwanese independence risked crossing Beijing’s “red lines” on the issue. In doing so, he added, they were “playing with fire” and would only succeed in “burning themselves”.

Kori Schake, head of foreign policy at the American Enterprise Institute, said the meeting produced no “significant constraints.” She said that while Biden had reassured Xi that he supported the “one China” policy, and that Xi had suggested that China was patient about Taiwan, the Chinese leader had made it clear how he viewed the issues with it. his warning to Biden.

“Xi blamed Taiwan for the tensions and added the threat regarding China’s red line,” Schake said.

advised

One conundrum the two presidents face is their differing views on what constitutes a more stable bilateral relationship. While Washington says Beijing’s behavior on a range of issues is not that of a responsible international actor, China is focused on stopping what it sees as US interference in interests. “Essential” such as Taiwan and Hong Kong, where Xi has used strict national security. law to crush the pro-democracy movement of the territory.

The groundwork for the Biden and Xi reunion was laid last month by Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, and Yang Jiechi, senior Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs official, at a meeting in Switzerland.

According to people familiar with their discussions, Yang told Sullivan that Xi wanted stability ahead of the party’s annual Central Committee meeting in November, the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, and a Chinese party congress in late 2022 during from which he should obtain an unprecedented third term in power.

“Xi is going to want to focus on domestic politics over the next year,” said Paul Haenle, director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing. “He will do what he can to reduce uncertainties in US-China relations, put relations on a more stable footing, and reduce the risk of complicating his own national political goals.”

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu and Emma Zhou in Beijing