Visit of President Joko Widodo to the Mitsubishi Motors stand at GIIAS 2021





KONTAN.CO.ID JAKARTA. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia (Menperin), Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, today visited the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show ( GIIAS) 2021. During his visit to GIIAS, President Jokowi visited several stands of automotive brands, including Mitsubishi Motors in Indonesia. During his visit to the Mitsubishi Motors stand, President Jokowi, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, who was accompanied by the General President of the Indonesian Automobile Industries Association (GAIKINDO), Yohannes Nangoi, President of the organizer of the GAIKINDO show , Rizwan Alamsyah, was greeted by Naoya Nakamura, President The director of PT MMKSI, saw some of the ranges on display, including the latest model of small minivan, namely the new XPANDER where President Jokowi had entered and sat in the driver’s seat of the last vehicle. On this occasion, Nakamura-san explained that products containing This 80% local population has grown to 210,000 in Indonesia since its introduction in 2017, and a cumulative total of 372,000 globally, of which nearly 40 countries have become export markets. In addition, President Jokowi and Minister Agus Gumiwang also tried to drive the Minicab MiEV, a fully electric utility vehicle. This model has proven itself in Japan as an operational vehicle for logistics companies. To ensure the function and product reliability, MMKSI will begin testing with potential partners in Indonesia for their operations. The test results will be used for the development of Mitsubishi Motors electric vehicles in Indonesia, as well as to contribute to the sustainable growth of our partners and the community. We appreciate the attention and support of President Jokowi and the Indonesian government for the automotive exhibition activities as one of the barometers of the automotive industry in Indonesia. We hope that with the resumption of the pandemic situation, as well as the implementation of various activities and initiatives of various parties, and of course the support of the Indonesian government for the development of the automotive industry can further improve the economy in Indonesia. “We also hope that this support will include the acceleration of electric vehicles and their supporting infrastructure, especially those related to hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV),” said Naoya Nakamura. In addition to the Minicab MiEV, MMKSI presents the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle SUV model, marketed in Indonesia since 2019. The Outlander PHEV demonstrates the commitment and initiative of Mitsubishi Motors to support the Indonesian government in the study and development of electric cars in Indonesia. GIIAS 2021, is the best opportunity for Mitsubishi Motors consumers to have an Outlander PHEV, with a special price program in addition to other attractive sales programs. These two electric vehicles can still be seen at the Mitsubishi Motors stand at GIIAS 2021 until November 21. Publisher: belle sulistyorini

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.kontan.co.id/news/kunjungan-presiden-joko-widodo-ke-booth-mitsubishi-motors-di-giias-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos