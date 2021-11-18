Politics
President Joko Widodo drives an electric car, there is an electric motorcycle in Ghana
Suara.com – President Joko Widodo, Mitsubishi minicab MiEV, Ghana, electric motorcycles, Lamborghini Aventador, Raffi Ahmad, GIIAS 2021, electric cars, new cars, auto insurance and environmentally friendly vehicles have become strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com this morning.
The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo, is pleased to participate in the GIIAS 2021 Motor Show at ICE, BSD City, Tangerang. In addition to giving a speech on economic recovery during the pandemic, he also reviewed the new cars and electrified vehicles exhibition stand.
In addition, President Joko Widodo also tested the Mitsubishi MiEV minicab. An electric commercial or commercial car, accompanied by the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
The vehicle which escorts the Head of State in the courtyard of the exhibition venue is not a luxury category, but is in line with the content of his speech, namely environmentally friendly cars.
Read also:
Come to the Daihatsu booth at GIIAS 2021, 500 promotional vouchers are available
Speaking of the new vehicles appearing at the exhibition, Astra Financial & Logistics, as the main funder of GIIAS 2021, presents seven funding institutions. One of them is Astra Insurance. The following is an account of their readiness for the digital disruption, which has been accelerated by the pandemic.
The result is digital insurance in step with the times, including pandemic conditions that have not subsided and are forcing people to keep their distance and be touchless.
Coming back to the issue of electrified vehicles, a young man in Ghana, Africa, succeeded in making an electric motorcycle with the basic material of a wooden stand. Exciting and full of new discoveries.
And finally, here is the story of Raffi Ahmad’s Lamborghini Aventador which has now become fluid again. What’s the story, given that this product caught fire about two years ago.
Take advantage of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.comGood activities and always take care of your personal, family and surrounding health by respecting health protocols.
Read also:
Business partners always put driver safety first, Isuzu appreciates
1. Visiting GIIAS 2021, President Joko Widodo examines new products and electric cars
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, visited today Wednesday (11/17/2021) the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) exhibition, at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten province.
Seen under surveillance Suara.com, President Joko Widodo approached several stands of Trademark Agent (APM) such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Wuling to view the cars on display. Among those of concern are new products and electric vehicles (EVs).
Read more
2. Drive a Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV at GIIAS 2021, this is the message and impression of President Joko Widodo
President Joko Widodo himself drove the Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV electric car during his visit to GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 at ICE BSD City, south of Tangerang, Banten Province.
Sitting next to President Joko Widodo in the cabin of the Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV is Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Monitoring based Suara.comOutside of driving, the President appeared to be listening to the files handed over by one of the assistants who wore the Daily Service Clothing (PDH) of the Indonesian Air Force.
Read more
3. From GIIAS 2021: Insight Free with digital motor vehicle insurance
One of the conveniences of buying a new vehicle at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 is the support of auto and motorcycle insurance which are easily found at various booths.
Over time, including education on the need for insurance or protection for motor vehicles, the level of consumer awareness to seek out new auto or motorcycle insurance products also increases.
Read more
4. After a big fire, the Lamborghini of Raffi Ahmad is back with a better appearance
Some time ago, news of Raffi Ahmad’s Lamborghini Aventador caught fire.
Lamborghini Aventador Raffi Ahmad fire occurred at Jalan Sudirman Sentul City, Cipambuan, Babakan Madang, Bogor Regency on Saturday (10/19/2019).
Read more
5. Wow, a teenager from Ghana succeeded in making an electric motorcycle out of wood, the motor is solar powered
Samuel Aboagye, a 17-year-old Ghanaian student, succeeded in assembling a wooden electric motor with a solar-powered motor.
Reported from Rideapart, under the guidance of a science teacher, along with documentation from YouTuber Efo Selasi, made this teen experience project global.
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.suara.com/otomotif/2021/11/18/070919/best-5-oto-presiden-joko-widodo-kemudikan-mobil-listrik-ada-motor-elektrik-ghana
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]