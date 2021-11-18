President Joko Widodo drives an electric car, there is an electric motorcycle in Ghana

Suara.com – President Joko Widodo, Mitsubishi minicab MiEV, Ghana, electric motorcycles, Lamborghini Aventador, Raffi Ahmad, GIIAS 2021, electric cars, new cars, auto insurance and environmentally friendly vehicles have become strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com this morning.

The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo, is pleased to participate in the GIIAS 2021 Motor Show at ICE, BSD City, Tangerang. In addition to giving a speech on economic recovery during the pandemic, he also reviewed the new cars and electrified vehicles exhibition stand.

In addition, President Joko Widodo also tested the Mitsubishi MiEV minicab. An electric commercial or commercial car, accompanied by the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

The vehicle which escorts the Head of State in the courtyard of the exhibition venue is not a luxury category, but is in line with the content of his speech, namely environmentally friendly cars.

Read also:

Come to the Daihatsu booth at GIIAS 2021, 500 promotional vouchers are available

Speaking of the new vehicles appearing at the exhibition, Astra Financial & Logistics, as the main funder of GIIAS 2021, presents seven funding institutions. One of them is Astra Insurance. The following is an account of their readiness for the digital disruption, which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

The result is digital insurance in step with the times, including pandemic conditions that have not subsided and are forcing people to keep their distance and be touchless.

Coming back to the issue of electrified vehicles, a young man in Ghana, Africa, succeeded in making an electric motorcycle with the basic material of a wooden stand. Exciting and full of new discoveries.

And finally, here is the story of Raffi Ahmad’s Lamborghini Aventador which has now become fluid again. What’s the story, given that this product caught fire about two years ago.

Take advantage of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.comGood activities and always take care of your personal, family and surrounding health by respecting health protocols.

Read also:

Business partners always put driver safety first, Isuzu appreciates

1. Visiting GIIAS 2021, President Joko Widodo examines new products and electric cars

President Joko Widodo GIIAS 2021 visited GIIAS 2021, drove the Honda Brio and listened to the RS SUV concept car. [Suara.com/Manuel Jeghesta Nainggolan].

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, visited today Wednesday (11/17/2021) the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) exhibition, at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten province.

Seen under surveillance Suara.com, President Joko Widodo approached several stands of Trademark Agent (APM) such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Wuling to view the cars on display. Among those of concern are new products and electric vehicles (EVs).

Read more

2. Drive a Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV at GIIAS 2021, this is the message and impression of President Joko Widodo

President Joko Widodo drives a Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV accompanied by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasamita during the GIIAS 2021 event [Laurentius Iwan].

President Joko Widodo himself drove the Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV electric car during his visit to GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 at ICE BSD City, south of Tangerang, Banten Province.

Sitting next to President Joko Widodo in the cabin of the Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV is Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Monitoring based Suara.comOutside of driving, the President appeared to be listening to the files handed over by one of the assistants who wore the Daily Service Clothing (PDH) of the Indonesian Air Force.

Read more

3. From GIIAS 2021: Insight Free with digital motor vehicle insurance

Discuss AFL Asuransi Astra at GIIAS 2021: Gunawan Salim, Marketing Director of Asuransi Astra Retail Operations; Rudy Chen, CEO of Asuransi Astra; and Teddy Teddy Suryawan, Digital Director of Asuransi Astra [Suara.com/CNR ukirsari].

One of the conveniences of buying a new vehicle at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 is the support of auto and motorcycle insurance which are easily found at various booths.

Over time, including education on the need for insurance or protection for motor vehicles, the level of consumer awareness to seek out new auto or motorcycle insurance products also increases.

Read more

4. After a big fire, the Lamborghini of Raffi Ahmad is back with a better appearance

Raffi Ahmad’s Lamborghini Aventador which had caught fire returned to the garage (Instagram)

Some time ago, news of Raffi Ahmad’s Lamborghini Aventador caught fire.

Lamborghini Aventador Raffi Ahmad fire occurred at Jalan Sudirman Sentul City, Cipambuan, Babakan Madang, Bogor Regency on Saturday (10/19/2019).

Read more

5. Wow, a teenager from Ghana succeeded in making an electric motorcycle out of wood, the motor is solar powered

Ghana solar powered wood engine. (Youtube / Efo Selasi)

Samuel Aboagye, a 17-year-old Ghanaian student, succeeded in assembling a wooden electric motor with a solar-powered motor.

Reported from Rideapart, under the guidance of a science teacher, along with documentation from YouTuber Efo Selasi, made this teen experience project global.

Read more