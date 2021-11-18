Joe Bidens’ soft foreign policy emboldens Xi Jinping

Arguably the most demanding part of Joe Bidens’ 3.5-hour video summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week was that the meeting apparently took place well beyond the president’s normal bedtime. American. One of the worst-kept secrets in Washington is how little time the US leader spends in the Oval Office performing his presidential duties, and how much time he spends resting from the work of his senior office.

On a good day, Mr Biden will find time in the morning to attend the daily White House briefing before attending an undemanding evening, such as attending a reception for the winners of the National Basketball Championships. -ball. Apart from that, the leader of the free world appears to spend the rest of the day out of public view for fear he will make public blunders, such as forgetting the names of key allies like the Prime Minister of Australia. So the fact that Mr. Biden didn’t start his video summit with Beijing until 7:45 p.m. Washington time meant he was surely well outside his comfort zone, being required to lead important affairs of state well beyond his normal working hours.

Mr. Bidens’ semi-detached regime is no different from that of Ronald Reagan in the last years of his presidency. But at least by then, Mr. Reagan had sparked the events which, as Margaret Thatcher later noted, ended the Cold War with the Soviet Union without striking a blow.

In contrast, all Mr. Biden has to show in his first year in office is the Americas’ catastrophic defeat in Afghanistan, a self-inflicted wound whose strategic implications are expected to be felt in the years to come.

The inherent weakness of the Biden administration, and the current incumbent’s apparent inability to cope with the daily workload expected of him, has certainly not gone unnoticed by Washington’s rivals, as Russia’s recent conduct shows. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent three hours discussing many global issues with Mr Biden at their summit in Geneva in June, which subsequently led US leaders to capitulate completely to Moscow on long-standing demands in arms control.

Obviously, judging by Mr. Putin’s subsequent behavior, the Russian despot has taken Mr. Biden’s measure, as he no longer feels compelled to intimidate Washington’s allies in Europe, than this either by massing troops near the borders of Ukraine and Poland or by threatening Europe. energy supplies.

Now, judging by reading Monday night’s video summit between the U.S. and Chinese leaders, it’s Mr. Xis’ turn to take advantage of the growing uselessness of the Biden administrations in world affairs.

Mr Bidens’ first mistake was to accept Beijing’s request for the summit in the first place. Xi is running for a third term, and attending world summits with superpower rival Beijing is certainly helping to strengthen his national position. Moreover, in preparation for the summit, Beijing has maintained its aggressive stance towards Washington, announcing an alarming increase in its nuclear arsenal and resisting calls for better cooperation on climate change issues.

Yet Mr Biden is so reluctant to view Beijing as an adversary, preferring the term competitor, that the White House has pursued the summit anyway in the naive hope that, simply by engaging with the Chinese leader, the meeting would somehow lead to an easing of tensions. Instead, Xi will have ended the meeting knowing that, as long as Biden remains in office, Beijing will have little to fear from its superpower rival.

Mr Bidens’ prone approach was evident from the fact that he didn’t even mention the key issue that has defined China-U.S. Relations over the past two years: Beijing’s role in the global coronavirus pandemic that has so far killed five million people.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Beijing was under constant pressure to offer more information on the origins of the virus and to be clear about what really happened during the early stages of the pandemic. Under Mr. Biden, the matter did not even deserve to be mentioned. The US president has taken an equally weak approach to issues such as Beijing’s brutal crackdown on millions of Muslim Uyghurs, the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong, and its aggression against Taiwan.

For his part, the pugnacious Mr. Xi was hardly a diplomat, warning that Washington was playing with fire on its continued support for Taiwan’s independent status. As was the case following the Biden-Putin summit in June, Xi will have ended Monday’s meeting confident in the belief that he has nothing to fear as long as the current US administration remains in power.

After all, if Mr Biden is unwilling to hold Beijing responsible for a pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world, he is unlikely to defend Taiwan against Beijing’s longstanding ambition to take control of the territory by brute force.